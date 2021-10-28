Jade Thirwall Proves Bright Colors Work For Fall With Epic Rainbow Manicure

You're going to want to show this picture to your manicurist.

Little Mix 's Jade Thirwall recently took to Instagram to show off her latest manicure. The 'Confetti' singer donned a full rainbow of polish colors, including orange, yellow and green, proving bright colors can absolutely work for fall. In her story, Jade holds onto a white coffee cup, which makes her manicure pop even more.

The best part about this manicure? You can use it as a jumping-off point for your own, rather than copying it shade for shade. All you have to do is find a color palette that works for you, then ask your nail technician to paint each nail a different color. Soon, you'll be the one inspiring people to try a bold color scheme on their nails.

Photo: Jade Thirwall

It's no wonder Jade is wanting to look her best, either. Earlier this year, Little Mix announced their plans to release a special tenth-anniversary album . The album, titled Between Us , will include the biggest hits over their previous records, as well as five brand new songs.

“We can’t believe it has been 10 years . Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of,” Jade's bandmate, Perrie Edwards , said of the album. Jade added to the statement, as well, saying it's going "to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from ‘Wings’ to ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.”

With the new album set to release in just a few weeks, Jade will no doubt be busy with media appearances. If that's not the perfect occasion to get your nails done, I don't know what is.