Jade Thirwall Proves Bright Colors Work For Fall With Epic Rainbow Manicure

By Emily Lee
 6 days ago
You're going to want to show this picture to your manicurist.

Little Mix 's Jade Thirwall recently took to Instagram to show off her latest manicure. The 'Confetti' singer donned a full rainbow of polish colors, including orange, yellow and green, proving bright colors can absolutely work for fall. In her story, Jade holds onto a white coffee cup, which makes her manicure pop even more.

The best part about this manicure? You can use it as a jumping-off point for your own, rather than copying it shade for shade. All you have to do is find a color palette that works for you, then ask your nail technician to paint each nail a different color. Soon, you'll be the one inspiring people to try a bold color scheme on their nails.

Photo: Jade Thirwall

It's no wonder Jade is wanting to look her best, either. Earlier this year, Little Mix announced their plans to release a special tenth-anniversary album . The album, titled Between Us , will include the biggest hits over their previous records, as well as five brand new songs.

“We can’t believe it has been 10 years . Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of,” Jade's bandmate, Perrie Edwards , said of the album. Jade added to the statement, as well, saying it's going "to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from ‘Wings’ to ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.”

With the new album set to release in just a few weeks, Jade will no doubt be busy with media appearances. If that's not the perfect occasion to get your nails done, I don't know what is.

Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice's Polished Work Outfit Is Perfect for Fall

On the weekends, Gia Giudice relaxes in crop tops, patterned pants, and — when the occasion calls for it — chic party dresses or cute bikinis. But on weekdays, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter focuses on putting together suited-for-work ensembles. And as usual, she nails it. In an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Demi Moore And Scout Willis Have A Twinning Hair Moment In Paris

Trends come and go, but long glossy hair is truly forever — and the proof spans generations. Ahead of today’s Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris, mother-daughter duo Demi Moore and Scout Willis effortlessly demanded attention with coordinated, though individualised, bohemian brunette hair that spilled over the shoulders of their McCartney outerwear.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Edges Up in a Lace Romper, Frilly Blazer & Height-Boosting Booties

Heidi Klum found the perfect glam edge for Tracey Cunningham’s “True Color” book launch party last night in Los Angeles. Supporting the haircare artist, Klum arrived on the yellow carpet in all-black attire. The model opted for a mini, lace-paneled romper to start the look off, layering it under a coordinating blazer with similar sheer fabric across the sleeves. To elevate the look further, Klum slipped on a pair of patent leather booties set atop a towering heel and lifted platform base. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Earlier this week, the supermodel channeled “Cats” for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

