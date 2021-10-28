CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWVA U.S. Senator’s DEA Reform Measure Passes Senate

supertalk929.com
 6 days ago

Lapses in the registration of manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of legal opioids could and may have contributed to...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

kfgo.com

U.S. Senate Republicans again turn back voting rights measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to advance voting rights legislation over Republican opposition for a fourth time this year, leaving Democrats unable to begin debate on a measure aimed at countering new ballot restrictions in Republican-led states. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

U.S. senators grill FAA chief over safety reforms and impact of vaccine mandate

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson defended his agency’s direction at a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday against criticism that it’s been too slow to implement aviation safety reforms and fix its oversight of Boeing. He also rejected suggestions from a few Republican senators that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate ordered by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tufts.edu

Dean to U.S. Senators: It’s Time to Reinvent the Nation’s Food System

Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, spoke before a United States Senate committee Tuesday morning in support of a bipartisan bill to convene a second national White House conference on food, nutrition, hunger, and health. Introduced by U.S. Senators Cory Booker of New...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Emissions testing reform bill passes in Pennsylvania Senate

(The Center Square) – Legislation to update the annual emission inspection tests for newer vehicles has passed the Pennsylvania Senate. Senate Bill 777 would exempt the five newest model year vehicles from emissions testing and remove the gas cap testing requirement for vehicles without a gas cap. Sen. Wayne Langerholc...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Senators Call for Passing Laws to Protect Online Privacy for Kids

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Democratic senators called Wednesday for two bills to be voted into law that will limit what children are shown online and how their data can be used for advertising by Big Tech companies like Google's YouTube and Facebook. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, both Democrats,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Senate Passes Redistricting Legislation

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate today, October 27, passed S.2560, An Act establishing senatorial districts. This bill, and the redistricting map it describes, doubles the number of majority-minority Senate districts, from three to six. This bill divides the Commonwealth into 40 senatorial districts that will be in effect until...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Marine veteran Winsome Sears becomes first female and woman of color elected as Virginia's lieutenant governor

Republican Winsome Sears was elected as Virginia's new lieutenant governor on Tuesday night, becoming the first woman and the first woman of color to serve in the position. "I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life," Sears said in an address to supporters on election night. "...What you are looking at is the American dream. The American dream."
VIRGINIA STATE
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY

