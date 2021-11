Leo Negrón Cruz has been a longtime member and activist in the Latinx LGBTQ+ community in Worcester. Moving here from Puerto Rico in 1985, Cruz has been an integral part of LGBTQ+ history in this city. In 1989, he founded the Gay and Lesbian Latino Organization (GALLO), which continued until 2005, acting as a forerunner for other LGBTQ+ Latinx groups. He has also worked in AIDS prevention efforts and is a member of the For the Record steering committee. For the Record is an exhibit at Worcester Historical Museum that highlights the LGBTQ+ community’s history. His voice is particularly relevant now: Cruz spoke at the exhibit as part of LGBTQ History Month and with Hispanic Heritage Month having concluded on Oct. 15, he sat down with Last Call to discuss not only history but the future of the community, overcoming divisions and keeping a foot in both worlds.

