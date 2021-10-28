CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Waste hauler continues its baseless attacks

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I received another sour grapes letter from Waste Management, which recently lost a competitive bid for the trash removal franchise contract for our city. Consumers will be saving a lot of money in the coming years...

