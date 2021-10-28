Waste hauler continues its baseless attacks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Votes are still coming this Election Day, but one historic outcome is already being celebrated. The New York City Council will be the most diverse ever, and with a first-time female majority. “Every time I talk about it, I get goosebumps,” Melissa Mark-Viverito, co-founder of 21 in 21, told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The former council speaker led the effort to change the makeup of the City Council after the number of women dwindled down to 11 when she left office in 2017. Her organization, 21 in 21, has been providing support to women contenders, and those candidates are set to...

