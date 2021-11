Commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Co. is starting construction on five industrial buildings near Alliance Airport in Fort Worth in January, according to a press release. Construction of the new buildings, which will total over 2.1 million square feet, is the third phase of the real estate development’s 35 Eagle industrial park at the northwest corner of I-35 West and Eagle Parkway. Phase 1, which consisted of two buildings, was completed in 2015, and Phase 2’s three buildings were finished in 2018. www.trammellcrow.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO