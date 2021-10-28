CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Maraganore, pioneering RNAi executive, to step down as Alnylam CEO

By Ben Fidler
biopharmadive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Maraganore, the founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and a pioneering executive in a Nobel Prize-winning field of drugmaking known as RNA interference, will leave the company as part of a planned transition. Alnylam announced Thursday that current company president and chief operating officer Yvonne Greenstreet will take over...

www.biopharmadive.com

sdbn.org

Alnylam’s John Maraganore isn’t the only CEO to leave his post; CRISPR’s chief commercial officer takes the helm at a protein degradation player

The departure of a number of CEOs is the prevailing theme that kicks off this week’s installment: In a stunner, Alnylam CEO John Maraganore announced that Yvonne Greenstreet will be his successor at the end of the year. Maraganore, the Cambridge, MA biotech’s founding chief executive since 2002 who has helped invigorate the RNAi space, will step into a consulting role until March 31 and maintain his presence in the company as a member of the scientific advisory board.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bioworld.com

Alnylam chalks RNAi success with phase III vutrisiran; CEO set to depart

As the company unveiled 18-month results from the phase III study called Helios-A, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s president of R&D, Akshay Vaishnaw, said “new exploratory data with the cardiac endpoints are extremely encouraging.” The study is testing RNAi therapy vutrisiran in polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, where Helios-A met all secondary endpoints measured at 18 months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Moderna, teaming with a startup, wades further into gene editing

Moderna, best known for its work successfully developing a coronavirus vaccine, has struck a deal in gene editing, forming an alliance with California biotech startup Metagenomi to advance a group of genetic medicines for unspecified diseases. Moderna and Metagenomi will work on treatments that edit genes inside the body. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Cystic fibrosis group partners with Moderna founder to find better, potentially curative treatments

A prominent patient advocacy group has teamed up with Flagship Pioneering, the biotechnology incubator that founded Moderna and more than two dozen other health companies, in an effort to create potentially curative treatments for cystic fibrosis. Unveiled Wednesday, the partnership will use funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and technologies...
ADVOCACY
biopharmadive.com

Amylyx asks FDA to approve ALS drug, while also preparing late-stage study

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has officially asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its experimental and closely watched medicine for ALS. Now, the FDA has around two months to decide whether Amylyx's application has all the necessary components. If so, the submission will be accepted and reviewed, a process which usually takes about 10 months before the agency issues a verdict.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS

