Video Premiere: "Dream All Day" by Diamondtown

By Big Takeover Exclusives
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether and apart, the members of Diamondtown have decades of experience in the fertile underground rock scene of Nova Scotia, Canada. Alumni of Eric’s Trip, Dog Day, Century Egg, and countless other bands have now formed like a flannel-clad Voltron. On their self-titled album and its accompanying 7” lathe, the group...

Video Premiere: Roller Derby – “Something True”

Hamburg trio Roller Derby made a statement in 2020 providing a bit of hope during the dark year with their well-needed dreamy indie-pop songs that felt timeless and essential. This is the case with their lovely new single “Something True” a “nostalgic folky dream pop song ” that is sung half in French, that discusses the “inevitable power of love.”
Dream Theater Premiere “Awaken The Master” Music Video

Dream Theater have launched an official music video for the song “Awaken The Master” from their newly released fifteenth album “A View From The Top Of The World“. You can set your eyes and ears upon that below:
Premiere: Yueku Shares New Video for “Second Best”

Yueku is the solo project from Detroit singer/songwriter Christian Koo, formerly of indie pop outfit The True Blue. For his new solo project, Yueku turned to inspiration from airy bedroom pop and euphoric nostalgic highs, fashioning them together on his debut EP, Catch Me If You Can. Today he’s back again with a new video for “Second Best,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

We are pleased to present you with this special pre-Halloween treat in the form of a video premiere for 69 Eyes Singer Jyrki 69's brand new single "American Vampire," which is the title track from his forthcoming solo album. Here is the official word about the album and video: Goth...
Moon Tooth Premiere 'Nymphaeaceae' Video

Moon Tooth have released a music video for their brand new single "Nymphaeaceae", a track that was produced by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Trivium, Korn). They recruited Tom Flynn to direct the video which was inspired by the song's lyrics. Nick Lee had this to say, "The title is the scientific name for water lilies.
King 810 Premiere “Love Under Will” Music Video

An official music video for King 810‘s “Love Under Will” was premiered online today, October 25th. The song can be found on the band’s latest release, 2020’s “AK Concerto No. 47, 11th Movement in G Major”
Volumes Premiere 'Happier?' Video

Volumes have released a music video for their new single "Happier?". That song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on November 19th. The band had this to say about the track, "'Happier?' is about how you watch someone destroy themselves and ultimately end up in a darker, negative space and feeling like your hands are tied.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Voltagehawk – “Recrimination”

When we last met our intrepid heroes Voltagehawk they had dropped some killer new singles and fun visuals from their upcoming new full-length album – Electric Thunder. The album releases on January 21st, 2022! Recorded with Geoff Piller, Mastering by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering (Black Keys, Ghost, Arctic Monkeys, Dr John). The album sounds like a sexy space opera, not unlike Ming The Merciless watching Jodorowsky’s Dune. After recently releasing their recent single – “Recrimination” you can now watch the video for the track, starring our hero, Hawky, here at Ghost Cult right now!
Derez De’Shon Enlists Morray for New Single and Video “All Them Days”

Derez De’Shon has tapped Morray for his new song and video “All Them Days.”. This is De’Shon’s third single of the year, following the release of “In My Feelings” in August, and the Money Mu-featuring “Residue” in September. While “All Them Days” is the first time De’Shon and Morray have...
Comeback Kid Premiere 'Heavy Steps' Video

Comeback Kid have released a music video for their new single "Heavy Steps". The song is the title track for their forthcoming seventh studio album, which will be released January 21, 2022. Frontman Andrew Neufeld had this to say about the song, "I think of our new single 'Heavy Steps'...
Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.” The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.” “To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms (SoundSpore)

A lot of people think of big bands and jazz orchestras as repertoire acts, created to honor and/or exploit the music of the past. But there’s been a revival of large ensemble groupings in the jazz world of late, including Assembly of Shadows, led by composer and saxophonist Remy Le Boeuf. Architecture of Storms, the band’s second album, features Le Boeuf’s original music given life by a sizeable group of musicians he uses as a painter would his brushes. His work ranges from the anthemic melodies of “Secondhand Smile” and “Neener Neener” to the heartfelt balladry of “Sibbian” and “Bring Me There.” Expanding his reach beyond jazz orchestration, Le Boeuf also has his group cover Bon Iver’s “Minnesota, WI,” which sounds as if it was written for them, and invites poet Sara Pirkle to contribute lyrics to “The Melancholy Architecture of Storms,” sung beautifully by Julie Easterlin. High profile guest soloists Anna Webber, the co-leader of her own modern big band, and Dayna Stephens make important contributions, though his regular sidepeople like pianist Martha Kato and trombonists Natalie Cressman and Sam Blakeslee more than hold their own. Ultimately, though, the main concern of Architecture of Storms is for the Assembly to use their gorgeous textures to properly convey the leader’s melodies, and for that: mission accomplished.
Video Premiere: "Wishing Well" (Featuring Luci) by Abby Posner

Abby Posner has been a working musician in Los Angeles for the past 16 years. She is best known for her ability to play nearly any instrument that she can get her hands on, twisting genres, and pushing the boundaries of folk, roots, and pop, self identifying as “Genre Fluid.”
Springtime - s/t (Joyful Noise)

As if former Drones leader Gareth Liddiard wasn’t busy enough with the prolific, hard-touring Tropical Fuck Storm, he has to go and form another band in his native Australia – during the pandemic no less. But Springtime is an unusual proposition – joining Liddiard on his current journey are drummer Jim White of the hibernating instrumental art rockers Dirty Three (not to mention long-gone noise rockers Venom P. Stinger) and keyboardist Chris Abrahams, who holds down the piano chair in experimental drone jazz trio The Necks.
Song Premiere: "13th Moon" by No Captains feat. KnightressM1

California’s Bay Area has always been a hotbed in terms of music output, so it is no surprise that we so frequently find artists from that part of the country amidst playlists and garnering recognition further afoot. Today we present one such band, hailing from San Francisco. American alternative funk-rock metal hybrid trio No Captains are ending 2021 on a dark and brooding musical note with the release of some new music. Namely, this week brings the release of their new single ‘13th Moon’, the first sacrifice from the band’s fourth album ‘Friends Like These’ (out in early 2022).
AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: THE AMENTA — “TWINED TOWERS”

Surely you’ve listened to Revelator by now. If you haven’t, there better be a damned good excuse, like a protracted coma or meningitis-induced deafness or living-under-a-rock ignorance. Possibly you just don’t like absolute musical crushers you can headbang to and/or maelstroms of noise capable of causing your brain to lock up and/or hallucinatory experiences that will disturb your sleep. But we’ll discount those latter explanations, because you’re here at this site, aren’t you? Of course you’re attracted to such things.
Video Premiere: "Sure" by Trillion

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Trillion are a 5 piece noise- pop band who share a love of sonic mayhem, a desire to craft indie soundscapes with pop sensibilities, and an unhealthy obsession with guitar pedals – it’s not by chance that the band describes themselves as “shoegaze merchants from the land of Oz.”
Premiere: Watch GuMitch’s New Video “Focus”

Paterson, NJ’s GuMitch is back again with a new video and song. If some of y’all remember, back in April we premiered his track with Gee Rose and it’s nice to see him on his grind. Mitch laces this BHARLIE ROCK and CraigDidit-produced beat in his distinct flow as he talks his shit and addresses his naysayers. Gu had this to say about the song and video for “Focus”:
