Video Premiere: "Dream All Day" by Diamondtown

A lot of people think of big bands and jazz orchestras as repertoire acts, created to honor and/or exploit the music of the past. But there’s been a revival of large ensemble groupings in the jazz world of late, including Assembly of Shadows, led by composer and saxophonist Remy Le Boeuf. Architecture of Storms, the band’s second album, features Le Boeuf’s original music given life by a sizeable group of musicians he uses as a painter would his brushes. His work ranges from the anthemic melodies of “Secondhand Smile” and “Neener Neener” to the heartfelt balladry of “Sibbian” and “Bring Me There.” Expanding his reach beyond jazz orchestration, Le Boeuf also has his group cover Bon Iver’s “Minnesota, WI,” which sounds as if it was written for them, and invites poet Sara Pirkle to contribute lyrics to “The Melancholy Architecture of Storms,” sung beautifully by Julie Easterlin. High profile guest soloists Anna Webber, the co-leader of her own modern big band, and Dayna Stephens make important contributions, though his regular sidepeople like pianist Martha Kato and trombonists Natalie Cressman and Sam Blakeslee more than hold their own. Ultimately, though, the main concern of Architecture of Storms is for the Assembly to use their gorgeous textures to properly convey the leader’s melodies, and for that: mission accomplished.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO