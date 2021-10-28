Tequila brand adds NFC tags for product authentication and customer engagement

Leading Digital Marketers rank “Engaging with customers in real-time” as their top challenge and priority. Tiller Digital, a North American creative agency for leading SaaS and technology businesses, has engaged liveweb – the integrated customer engagement platform – to develop and deploy liveweb AGENCY, a customer engagement platform that enables agency sales and relationship management teams to interact and collaborate directly with prospective clients in real-time via the agency’s own website. With integrated live voice and video calls, chat, file and screen sharing on a fast, secure, and easy-to-use service platform, liveweb eliminates the need for separate telephone numbers, third-party video conferencing tools, and chat services.
Comments / 0