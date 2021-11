While it can be all too easy to focus on the shady side of Twitch and its sometimes volatile userbase, the fact is that platform is a remarkable place for people to connect and share their passion for gaming. A recent Twitch raid from Emiru showed just how much of an impact a little effort can have, as her unexpected gift of hundreds of new followers left a Twitch streamer in tears.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO