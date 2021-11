VALORANT players are reporting an odd visual glitch on their mini-maps that might be another teaser for the upcoming agent. Several players have noticed an odd symbol on their mini-map just outside of the playable area, which appears to be a golden diamond shape with blue accents. The object has appeared on multiple maps on offense and defense, confusing players on what it is. Some think it might be a glitched visual for the Spike or a ping, but others think it could be hinting at the game’s next agent.

