Desert Tones Ground This Meticulously Designed East L.A. Oasis

Despite its relatively modest scale, the landmark John Elgin Woolf house that is the Los Angeles home of director Francesco Carrozzini and his wife, producer Bee Carrozzini, packs a powerfully alluring punch. Built between 1939 and 1942—not coincidentally at the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age—for actor and television editor Robert Seiter, then extensively remodeled and enlarged by Woolf in the 1960s for Dr. Henry Dodge, Jr., the residence neatly encapsulates the romance and theatricality that define the Hollywood Regency style. Woolf, a debonair Southerner who established himself as a social fixture and tastemaker among Tinseltown’s beau monde, was one of the main progenitors of Hollywood Regency—and arguably its greatest maestro—renowned for his artistry in mixing French Neoclassical, Greek Revival, and modernist design idioms into an intoxicating olio redolent of sun-kissed Southern California living, equally gracious and glamorous. His talents garnered a loyal following among Hollywood’s elite, with a client roster that included Cary Grant, Judy Garland, Errol Flynn, Barbara Stanwyck, Loretta Young, and the Ziegfeld singer and comedian Fanny Brice, one of his earliest champions.
