CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Desert Tones Ground This Meticulously Designed East L.A. Oasis

By Rachel Davies
architecturaldigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Morrow Soft Goods cofounder Stephanie Cleary, your personal space should be calming. In Stephanie’s case, comfort is easily found in natural tones and pleasing materials, something that is evident in the range of products Morrow produces, whether it be their hand-loomed throw blankets, tufted cotton bath mats, or cozy linen...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Union Leader

Same cabinets, different look

We’re not just talking paint; cabinets can stripped, sanded and restained. As a homeowner looking to do renovations, you’ve probably heard it all during the past 18 months: lumber shortage, back orders, supply chain issues, labor shortage. It’s been a frustrating waiting game for many. Maybe instead of ripping out...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephanie Says#Furnishings#Oasis#Desert Tones Ground
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

This Joyful New Furniture Brand Was All the Buzz at Paris Design Week

Stepping inside the Popus Editions pop-up showroom, located on rue de Turenne during Paris Design Week, was like stepping into another era. One full of groovy, curvilinear shapes—a ’60s spirit à la Wolfgang Feierbach or Arthur Elrod interiors. For many attendees, who surely craved moments of fun-filled nostalgia after a tough year, the launch of a furniture maker defined by playful silhouettes and undoubtedly optimistic patterns made an impression.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

This Fashion Stylist’s Chrome Rocking Chair Is a Vintage Treasure

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most-shopping-savvy people we know—from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ELLE DECOR

A Humble Boat Shed in Amsterdam Is Reborn as a Meticulously Crafted Sanctuary

In a former boat repair shed on the outskirts of Amsterdam, an industrial building unexpectedly reveals the home of Studio Piet Boon creative director Karin Meyn: a three-story, two-bedroom apartment tastefully outfitted with art and objets. “From the outside you see this commercial loft, and then you enter and it’s my life, my thinking,” says Meyn. “It’s a different world.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
northsoundlife.com

One Room Challenge: Outdated to Oasis

The spring 2021 “One Room Challenge” is a supportive and enthusiastic event held twice a year, with Better Homes & Gardens as the official media partner. It is not a competition; rather, it’s a celebration of creative and inspiring ideas. As a guest participant, we entered a bathroom remodel and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Barcelona office designed as a serene oasis

Creative studio Six N Five unveils its new office space in Barcelona, created in collaboration with designer Isern Serra. A long-term Wallpaper* collaborator, Six N Five was founded by Ezequiel Pini, and specialises in digital images, creating surreal fantasy worlds that push the boundaries of CGI. Six N Five Barcelona...
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

Inside the Idyllic Connecticut Country Home of Actress Michelle Gomez

“There were these things called… Trees,” says Doctor Who actress Michelle Gomez, mocking her own astonishment at the verdant spectacle closing in on the 1865 country house that she and her husband, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Jack Davenport, had purchased in Litchfield County, Connecticut, just a few months earlier, during the winter of 2018, when the property was cloaked in snow.
HOME & GARDEN
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Desert To Dos

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum Halloween Party. Everybody loves some good free family fun, but it’s increasingly hard to come by one event with all three parts these days. Free with your family? Probably not that fun. With your family having fun? No way that’s free. But there is a way! A way where even parking is free! Just head on over to the Transportation Museum this Saturday for some games, candy and midday fun. There’s a costume contest at noon, plus a fun farm choochoo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

Inside A $38.5M Home In The World's Tallest Residential Building

Today Architectural Digest takes you high above Midtown Manhattan to tour a $38.5 million home on the 92nd floor of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world. Designer Lauren Rottet explains the choices she made in creating the interiors as we have a look around this super-luxurious New York property with eye-popping views of Central Park.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside the Dreamy L.A. Home of Francesco and Bee Carrozzini

Despite its relatively modest scale, the landmark John Elgin Woolf house that is the Los Angeles home of director Francesco Carrozzini and his wife, producer Bee Carrozzini, packs a powerfully alluring punch. Built between 1939 and 1942—not coincidentally at the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age—for actor and television editor Robert Seiter, then extensively remodeled and enlarged by Woolf in the 1960s for Dr. Henry Dodge, Jr., the residence neatly encapsulates the romance and theatricality that define the Hollywood Regency style. Woolf, a debonair Southerner who established himself as a social fixture and tastemaker among Tinseltown’s beau monde, was one of the main progenitors of Hollywood Regency—and arguably its greatest maestro—renowned for his artistry in mixing French Neoclassical, Greek Revival, and modernist design idioms into an intoxicating olio redolent of sun-kissed Southern California living, equally gracious and glamorous. His talents garnered a loyal following among Hollywood’s elite, with a client roster that included Cary Grant, Judy Garland, Errol Flynn, Barbara Stanwyck, Loretta Young, and the Ziegfeld singer and comedian Fanny Brice, one of his earliest champions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Making the Cut’ Winner and Pantora Designer Andrea Pitter Debuts New L.A. Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Los Angeles shoppers who’ve yet to finish Making the Cut are in for quite a spoiler when they visit Pantora designer Andrea Pitter’s new boutique. The season two winner of the Amazon Studios original series — led by returning co-hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn — debuted her first brick-and-mortar store at Row DTLA, the creative retail hub that’s also home to season one winner Jonny Cota. The 600-square-foot boutique offers Pantora’s full line of ready-to-wear ($52 to $395), including the convertible...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy