Jason Cutthroat's Top 5 Zombie Movies

Are you the outdoorsy type? Do you thrive in nature? Or are you like us and scream, "What the f*** was that?" every time a leaf gently brushes against a twig? Because here's what we know. Castles have Draculas, remote science outposts have Things, the sewers have Its (and maybe CHUDs), the Hills Have Eyes, Hell has Cinnabons - er - Cenobites, New York has Kongs, and the woods... the woods have Jasons. Jason Voorhees, that is - as in the Friday the 13th movies infamous slasher. That's right, Jasons are all up in them forests. just hacking and slashing their way through campers, hikers, paint ballers, skinny dippers, and anyone who's ever said, "Hey, you know what's fun? being cold and vulnerable near some trees!" Man, Jason Voorhees has even taken his machete to Manhattan to do some boxing in Jason Takes Manhattan, and his mask to the future and outer space to, well, do some future outer space stuff in Jason X! Watch the full video for the argument behind why Jason Voorhees, the Crystal Lake killer, is the greatest movie slasher of all time!
