Jason Cutthroat's Top 5 Zombie Movies

By S.W. Lauden
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Fans of swampy punk blues no doubt already know about The Cutthroat Brothers, a bloody barber-themed band from the Pacific Northwest. The stripped-down diabolical...

NME

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum picks his favourite horror films: “Michael Myers is the scariest character in any horror movie, ever”

There are few names in modern Hollywood more responsible than Jason Blum for getting good, challenging or just plain interesting horror movies into cinemas. With his production company Blumhouse, he’s overseen a string of modern horror classics – and he’s done so against the odds, hustling as he goes and rallying against a rigid Hollywood system that more often values economics over innovation.
chargervoice.com

Top Ten Halloween Movies

With Halloween rapidly approaching, old traditions of watching Halloween movies with the family, baking sweet treats and getting in the spirit are coming back. With that, let’s look at what I think are top ten Halloween classics ranging from horror to family friendly everyone must watch. Addams Family. Starting off...
TVOvermind

The Top 10 Assassins in Movies

In the movies, assassins are usually some of the coolest but most closed-off people in the world since their profession often requires them to be aloof and yet still capable of blending into society as one of those that people might feel are harmless and average. Those on this list are all capable of such a thing, but at their core, they’re killers that have little to no qualms about taking the lives of others. While some of them have moral codes that keep them from killing just anyone, others aren’t so restricted when it comes to the targets they accept. A good assassin is a type that will take on a job and finish the job before melting into the background again, which is a valued skill among any killer that ensures their survival for a little longer, as the general attitude toward assassins in society is that their work is considered to be less than desired. Here are ten of the best assassins in the movies.
IGN

Jason Voorhees: The Greatest Movie Slasher of All Time

Are you the outdoorsy type? Do you thrive in nature? Or are you like us and scream, "What the f*** was that?" every time a leaf gently brushes against a twig? Because here's what we know. Castles have Draculas, remote science outposts have Things, the sewers have Its (and maybe CHUDs), the Hills Have Eyes, Hell has Cinnabons - er - Cenobites, New York has Kongs, and the woods... the woods have Jasons. Jason Voorhees, that is - as in the Friday the 13th movies infamous slasher. That's right, Jasons are all up in them forests. just hacking and slashing their way through campers, hikers, paint ballers, skinny dippers, and anyone who's ever said, "Hey, you know what's fun? being cold and vulnerable near some trees!" Man, Jason Voorhees has even taken his machete to Manhattan to do some boxing in Jason Takes Manhattan, and his mask to the future and outer space to, well, do some future outer space stuff in Jason X! Watch the full video for the argument behind why Jason Voorhees, the Crystal Lake killer, is the greatest movie slasher of all time!
eastside-online.org

Top 10 Horror Movies

A chill runs down your spine, you jump in your seat, the screen goes black. Horror movies are a staple of the Halloween Season and have permeated American culture throughout the 20th century and continue to be huge box office draws. Horror as a genre is something that has been part of films since the beginning, starting with silent films. Since then, it has evolved with films such as Nosferatu becoming the mainframe for modern horror films. I love horror movies because being scared is fun. A good horror movie should scare the crap out of you and at the same time keep you thinking about it days afterward. The special effects and the creativity that is possible in horror movies keep me invested in the genre, however, I do feel as if there are only a handful of good horror movies coming out every couple of years. The genre is filled with so many tropes that it can be tough to come up with new ideas and horror movies can be real formulaic and often use the same tropes over and over again.The below list of horror movies are some of my favorites and have broken the mold in the horror genre. If you like horror movies these are films you need to watch, and if you don’t, you should still check these out.
CinemaBlend

Dune’s Jason Momoa Reveals Easter Egg He Added To The Movie For His Son

The following contains minor spoilers for Dune. Audiences finally got to see the long awaited Dune from director Denis Villeneuve this past weekend. Now that the movie is in theaters and on HBO Max, people can finally see whether or not the notoriously unfilmable novel works on the big screen or not. And while fans of the book will have lots to devour in the way of references that are maybe not entirely explained in the film, the easter eggs in the movie aren’t limited to the world of Dune. Jason Momoa put in his own special moment that will mean more to his own son than anybody else.
Popculture

Hit Dreamworks Animated Movie Cracks Netflix's Top 10

Netflix subscribers are showing plenty of love for one animated children's movie several years after its release. The 2015 DreamWorks Animation movie Home has soared to the top of Netflix's streaming charts, becoming one of the most popular titles currently on the platform as it enjoys fresh sets of eyes tuning in to watch.
ComicBook

Halloween 2021: Three of Netflix's New Original Horror Movies Trend in Top 10

Netflix has three new original screams to stream for Halloween 2021, including a chart-topping supernatural slasher and a hypnotic thriller. The streaming home to Squid Game and the horror hit Midnight Mass, as well as Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead prequel movie Army of Thieves, Netflix has a trio of treats for subscribers: new movies Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2, Night Teeth, and Hypnotic. They join You Season 3, R.L. Stine's Fear Street trilogy, and a seasonal new season of Movies That Made Us as Netflix's original offerings for Halloween.
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

7. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
Variety

Latido Films Swoops on Madcap Comedy ‘García y García’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based sales company Latido Films has acquired international rights to “García y García,” a “Trading Places”-style comedy that was the closing film at this year’s Malaga Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday midway through this year’s American Film Market. The feature is the latest from Spain’s Ana Murugarren, whose “The Bastards’ Fig Tree” was selected for 2018 Austin’s Fantastic Fest. In a distinct change of register for the helmer, in “Garcia y Garcia” two men, one an out-of-work aircraft mechanic suffering a bout of depression, the other, an international airlines consultant, are hired by a low-cost airline Hispavia to reset...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy Talk to Jason Isaacs About Emotionally Powerful “Mass”

You may know Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series but get ready to see him play a long-suffering father of a shooting victim in the fantastic “Mass” from writer/director Fran Kranz. Isaacs stars as the husband of Martha Plimpton’s Gail and the film is about a meeting between the parents of the victim and the perpetrator’s mother and father played by Ann Dowd and Reed Britney respectively.
Video Premiere: "Call Me" by Swiims

It’s not often that we think about how important the music that was written for films is to our culture. As Mint 400 Records releases its second full compilation of songs written for movie soundtracks it will remind fans of the fascinating scope that movie soundtrack songs cover. This new...
Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
Popculture

Bruce Willis Heist Movie Forces Its Way Into Netflix's Top 10

Years after its release, one Bruce Willis-starring thriller film is capturing fresh attention on Netflix. The 2018 action flick Reprisal recently soared into the streamer's Top 10 list of most-watched movies on the platform, where it currently ranks as the No. 5 most popular movie on Netflix's U.S. platform. Directed...
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
