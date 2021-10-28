Jason Cutthroat's Top 5 Zombie Movies

A chill runs down your spine, you jump in your seat, the screen goes black. Horror movies are a staple of the Halloween Season and have permeated American culture throughout the 20th century and continue to be huge box office draws. Horror as a genre is something that has been part of films since the beginning, starting with silent films. Since then, it has evolved with films such as Nosferatu becoming the mainframe for modern horror films. I love horror movies because being scared is fun. A good horror movie should scare the crap out of you and at the same time keep you thinking about it days afterward. The special effects and the creativity that is possible in horror movies keep me invested in the genre, however, I do feel as if there are only a handful of good horror movies coming out every couple of years. The genre is filled with so many tropes that it can be tough to come up with new ideas and horror movies can be real formulaic and often use the same tropes over and over again.The below list of horror movies are some of my favorites and have broken the mold in the horror genre. If you like horror movies these are films you need to watch, and if you don’t, you should still check these out.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO