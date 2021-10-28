CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivermectin not just for horses

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you, Ms. Edwards, (Letters, Oct. 21) automatically believe everything you hear from CNN? You do know that there...

www.toacorn.com

Comments / 13

scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
harrisondaily.com

Pleasure horse

I consider myself among other things, a former horse mechanic. The horses I did veterinary work on were ranch and feedlot beasts of burden. Workin' animals from man's point of view. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Wbaltv.com

Nurses paint their horses for Halloween

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (Video: NBC/WLEX) — It's time to dress up for Halloween -- and that goes for some horses, too!. For a pair of nurses who have battled COVID-19 on the front lines, riding horses has been a form of therapy. With Halloween just around the corner, they painted...
TheHorse.com

WNV Confirmed in a Florida Horse

On Oct. 27, officials at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed a 10-year-old Quarter Horse gelding at a private facility in Lake County with West Nile virus (WNV). The horse first showed clinical signs of WNV on Oct. 18. Signs consisted of depression, incoordination, muscle twitching, and hind-limb weakness. The horse was undervaccinated for WNV and is reported as recovering.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
New York Post

Drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was a serial womanizer and self-proclaimed ‘rat’

Any number of people may have wanted to kill slain New York City drug lord Alpo Martinez, police said Thursday — as new details emerged showing he was a serial womanizer and self-proclaimed “rat.”. “Suspects? Everyone he ever knew is a suspect in this,” a high-ranking police source told The...
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
Tree Hugger

550 Hunting Trophies Found in Undercover Investigation in Iowa

There were tables made from giraffe legs and elephant feet, an assortment of zebra and bear-skin rugs, and a taxidermy polar bear. They were just some of more than 550 animal trophies and parts sold at a four-day auction in Maquoketa, Iowa. An undercover investigator from the Humane Society of...
