Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. Not only is the Deadpool star a hardworking actor, but he's also a businessman who owns the production company Maximum Effort as well as an ownership stake in Mint Mobile. Reynolds also owned Aviation Gin before Diageo announced it was acquiring the company in a deal valued at up to $610 million. Reynolds' latest venture was purchasing the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC alongside It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney. Clearly, the two stars are having a blast with their new gig as they were recently seen taking shots with fans of the team.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO