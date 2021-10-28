CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSE-owner ICE’s quarterly profits top expectations, shares hit record

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by strong gains in its mortgage technology business and robust demand for its interest rate and energy hedging products. The New York Stock Exchange owner earned $1.30 per share in...

101 WIXX

Emerson quarterly profit falls over 7% as supply chain woes hit sales

(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co posted a 7.3% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as component and industry-wide labor shortages meant the U.S. manufacturing conglomerate could not meet demand. Sales at the company’s Automation Solutions’ unit, its biggest business, were impacted by about $125 million in the quarter, due to...
MARKETS
101 WIXX

Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings raises profit forecast on pent-up demand

(Reuters) – Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast, as it benefits from price increases and strong demand for its designer handbags and Jimmy Choo shoes, sending its shares up about 5% in premarket trade. Pent-up demand from shoppers now venturing out as restrictions...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

CVS raises full-year adjusted profit forecast on COVID test, vaccine demand

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from a surge in cases led by the virulent Delta variant. The United States stepped up efforts to combat the public health crisis in the wake of Delta-led infections,...
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Cathie Wood scoops up Zillow as shares plunge on exiting home-flipping business

(Reuters) – Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest on Wednesday capitalized on a sharp drop in Zillow Group Inc’s stock price to scoop up shares of the online real-estate firm, as analysts expressed shock over its move to exit the business of buying and selling homes due to unpredictable prices. Zillow’s announcement...
STOCKS
101 WIXX

Booking revenue jumps 77% on travel recovery

(Reuters) -Booking Holdings Inc posted a 77% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people used the online travel agent to book trips after the United States announced it would open borders to vaccinated foreign nationals. Travel searches to the world’s largest economy on Booking-owned travel website Kayak surged...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Qiagen Q3 profit surges on COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. Net income rose to $0.57 per share from $0.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
101 WIXX

Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off

(Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profits and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, cars and other internet-connected devices. The San Diego company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio in recent years....
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Albemarle swings to quarterly loss after arbitration payout

(Reuters) – Albemarle Corp said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss due to a one-time charge linked to its 2015 buyout of a rival that made it the world’s largest producer of lithium. The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS

