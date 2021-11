Kristy Swanson, the actress who originated the role of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer', has been hospitalized in Burlington County due to COVID-19. It's hard to cover Swanson's presence in South Jersey without referencing her skepticism regarding the very illness she's being treated for. It is a bit ironic given the 80's and 90's movie star has publicly tried to downplay the coronavirus pandemic, once stating her belief that vaccine mandates are a way for the government to make more money.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO