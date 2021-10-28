CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego To Open Its First Absinthe Bar

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXAyL_0cfUm42f00
Photo: Getty Images

A new French bar and restaurant opening in San Diego will be serving all things absinthe.

According to Eater San Diego , Wormwood will be the first absinthe bar to operate in the city.

The new spot is scheduled to open by mid-November in the space that was formerly known as Jayne's Gastropub on 30th street.

After 13 years of business, the pub announced it would not be reopening after temporarily shutting down on March 15 due to the pandemic, Eater reported back in August 2020 .

The 1,700 square-foot restaurant and bar will have a vintage Paris design as well as a brick-walled courtyard and patio that leads to a semi-private event space called "Le Jardin Secret."

According to Eater , the menu will feature French classics using local ingredients from Southern California and Baja.

The culinary team includes chef Janina Garay , chef Danny Romero , and his brother and sous chef Dante Romero .

The owner Amar Harrag told Eater the Wormwood will have an absinthe collection of over 30 varieties sourced from Europe and the U.S.

The high alcohol drink (148 proof) is an anise-flavored spirit derived from several plants like the flowers and leaves of Artemisia absinthium.

You've likely seen dramatized tellings of the drink's effects like this classic scene from the movie Girls Trip .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: Drop everything and go eat this new burger

They should have called it Jugos Acapulco with Burgers. But they went with wings, as in Jugos Acapulco with Wings. I’ve got nothing against the wings, though. The spicy chipotle chicken wings are delicious. But it’s the burgers that are going to make this place famous. If the name already...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Only In Northern California

The Old Fashioned Diner In Northern California That Hasn’t Changed In Decades

There are some restaurants in Northern California that have been around for so long, the love for them spans generations. Pancake Circus in Sacramento is one of those places! Opened in the 1960s, this diner has been serving up classic American food for a long, long time. Visiting today, you’ll see that not much has […] The post The Old Fashioned Diner In Northern California That Hasn’t Changed In Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

There’s an Unexpected New Prime Rib Pop-Up Restaurant in the Sunset

You have to give credit to Prime Steakhouse owner and chef Edward Dang for the ambition of his new pop-up restaurant in the Sunset neighborhood. Dang operated Simmer shabu-shabu restaurant in the space at 1055 Taraval Street until closing when the pandemic hit. Now he’s serving thick cuts of medium rare prime rib two nights a week, in hopes of feeding at least some of the diners who can’t seem to snag a coveted reservation at the House of Prime Rib, one of San Francisco’s classic and most beloved restaurant institutions. “You can’t get a reservation there, even now,” Dang points out. And if you’re thinking, “But, really? Prime rib? Way out on the west side?” then you’re not alone. But Dang isn’t fazed. “I think it’s pretty easy to think about it that it way, but [prime rib] also such a thing here,” Dang says. “There's a market for it.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco's historic North Beach restaurant, around since the 1890s, has closed

The Original U.S. Restaurant has closed after six years at 414 Columbus Ave. — and an even longer history in San Francisco. Following an extended temporary closure, owner Alberto Cipollina told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pandemic played a huge role in his decision to close. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Romero
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Absinthe#Alcohol#Food Drink#French#Jayne S Gastropub#Instagram#Wormwoodsd
Eater

Cracker Barrel’s Comfort Food Is Now Officially Available in Los Angeles

Great news for fans of Southern-styled chain comfort food: Cracker Barrel is here. The nationally-known home for country kitsch and sturdy dishes like biscuits and gravy has expanded to Hollywood — via a ghost kitchen. And while plans for a flagship rustic LA location, complete with the rocking chairs on the front porch, are still a ways off (or ever) for the Tennessee-based company, fans can now get dishes like chicken and dumplings, country fried steak, and hashbrown casserole sent right to their front door.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When dining out at new restaurants, your best bet is to get recommendations from people you know or online reviews. With thousands of people nominating their favorite places to dine in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, we sourced the top 3 choices and found out why you should go there. So keep reading and make a booking at the top 3 seafood restaurants in Las Vegas, according to TripAdvisor. Whether you are a traveler or a local who has never been there, they are worth traveling for!
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seattlepi.com

These two Black-owned Seattle restaurants show how to support Black chefs

A year and a half past the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement creating awareness of just how badly this country leaves its Black residents behind, the lists of Black-owned restaurants make the rounds less frequently and the cries to support budding Black chefs quieted down. But for two of Seattle’s prominent Black-owned restaurants, supporting Black people in the industry is an ongoing, committed part of their lives.
SEATTLE, WA
Only In Northern California

Brave The Line At Gorilla Barbeque For Some Of The Best Smoked Meats In Northern California

When a restaurant has a line out the door of hungry customers, you just know it’s going to be good! At least, that’s the case for this unique little BBQ joint in Pacifica, California. Gorilla Barbeque may be small, but their smoked meats are mighty. Hiding inside of an old train car, loyal customers line up early to get their hands on this delicious BBQ before it sells out. Wondering if the hype is worth it? Pay them a visit and see for yourself.
PACIFICA, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
692
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy