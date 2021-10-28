CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Willy Wonka-Esque' Shop Reopening In Nashville

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQz97_0cfUlx6E00
Photo: Getty Images

An iconic shop that has been serving up sweet treats in Nashville for more than 100 years has been transformed into a factory fit for Willy Wonka.

The Goo Goo Cluster Shop, home to America's first combination candy bar, will reopen next month after an extended closure that allowed the longtime shop a chance to undergo a $2 million renovation, FOX 17 reports. In addition to the new features, like boozy milkshakes, wine pairings, and interactive classes, the shop will now be known as Goo Goo Chocolate Co. in order to represent its extended offerings.

"Our team has been hard at work creating an experiential Willy Wonka-esque destination unlike anything else in Nashville," said Laurie Spradley , vice president of operations and brand development for Goo Goo Cluster. "From boozy milkshakes, to kiosks where visitors can be their own chocolatier and create a Design Your Own Premium on demand, to light fixtures dripping with chocolate — it's safe to say that all your senses will be in for a treat!"

Goo Goo Chocolate Co. will reopen November 5, allowing locals and visitors a chance to experience the new shop each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

This Aldi UK Sweepstakes Was Inspired By Willy Wonka

While unwrapping any chocolate bar can be considered a win, this new Aldi U.K. sweepstakes borrows inspiration from the iconic Willy Wonka golden ticket. As Roald Dahl's classic story tells the sweet tale of Charlie and his experiences in a chocolate factory, the idea of finding a golden ticket within a candy bar wrapping inspired this new promotion. Although Arthur Slugworth might not be lurking with an offer too sweet to refuse, this lucrative giveaway has many shoppers making a special visit to Aldi. Will the store's Dairyfine chocolate bar reveal the good fortune to collect a pot of gold?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Dad

Father of Two Wins Candy Factory in Willy-Wonka-Inspired Treasure Hunt

Last year, Jelly Belly founder David Klein took a page out of Willy Wonka’s book, turning a spectacular fantasy into an equally-spectacular reality. The candy genius announced a nationwide treasure hunt, one with an almost unbelievable grand prize. The treasure seemed so implausible, in fact, that I wrote an entire article about it before dismissing it as a scam. If you happen to be one of the many people who get their news entirely from The Dad, I sincerely apologize. It’s too late. But if it’s any consolation, a fellow dad took home the (very real, sorry again) grand prize.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
Axios

Axios Nashville

COVID-19's stranglehold on the live music industry turned Andy Atkins' life upside down. His work at a stage and lighting production company evaporated, so he started working odd jobs building decks and fixing motorcycles. But Atkins' favorite way to pass the time was testing out burger recipes with his friend...
RESTAURANTS
Smithonian

The Tools of a Real Life Willy Wonka

October might bring to mind costumes, pumpkins, treats, and candy. But have you ever wondered how all that chocolate is made? What types of machines are used? Let’s travel back to the early 20th Century to learn more about some of those chocolate-making machines. This trade catalog is titled Samuel...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bar#The Goo Goo Cluster Shop#Fox 17#Goo Goo Chocolate Co#Goo Goo Cluster
abc17news.com

Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning British songwriter Leslie Bricusse, whose work includes James Bond themes and Willy Wonka’s signature tune, has died. He was 90. Son Adam Bricusse said on Facebook that his father “passed away peacefully” on Tuesday. No cause of death was given. Born in London in 1931, Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with music by John Barry. Among his best-known film scores is “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which included the songs “Pure Imagination” and “The Candy Man.” The latter became a huge hit for Sammy Davis Jr. He won two Academy Awards, including one for “Talk to the Animals” from “Doctor Doolittle.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Tulsa World

Wonka actor relies on 'pure imagination' in touring production

When Cody Garcia first encountered the world Roald Dahl created in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” it wasn’t all snozzberries and fizzy-lifting drinks. “I remember seeing the original movie and it just terrified me,” Garcia said. “I had nightmares about the scene where Violet Beauregard turned into a blueberry. Some time later, my parents took me to a stage production, and I started crying at the blueberry scene.
TULSA, OK
Triad Business Journal

After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Nashville shopping center

After delaying construction due to Covid concerns, Tanger Outlets is targeting the first quarter of next year to break ground on a massive retail center in Nashville. Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) plans to break ground in March on a six-building, 303,500-square-foot outdoor shopping center at Exit 60 of Interstate 24, according to filings with the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation.
RETAIL
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
806
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy