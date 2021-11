Masks will once again be optional at the North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation, but they could become mandatory if student quarantines start creeping back up. Under a measure approved by the school board Tuesday, masks will be optional starting Monday. But if the percentage of students in quarantine reaches 15 in a specific school building, a two-week mask mandate would be put in place for that school.

