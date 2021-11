With the global economy undergoing the digital transformation and driving rapid change, major developments in the Kenya’s financial sector have been concentrated in banking and payments. By adopting digital technologies and agent networks to lower the cost of delivering and accessing accounts, payments and loans, the financial sector has significantly broadened its reach and size since the amendment of the Banking Act in 2009. The digital transformation has also enabled credit-only providers offering digital loans to consumers over their mobile phones to enter the market. The rapid public acceptance of these services in Kenya has demonstrated the mature adoption of digital technologies and the real benefits that this adoption has brought to previously underserved and unserved populations. Data has become increasingly important part of the payments equation. It is collected, analyzed, and used at various points during a payment transaction, and also plays a vital role in making sure the payment reaches its intended destination. Leveraging on data to provide data-driven financial services has an unimaginable impact on customer satisfaction.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO