Michigan State

Michigan Woman 'Couldn't Believe' She Won $1 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

By Hannah DeRuyter
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan woman was shocked when she saw that she won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery website , a 78-year-old woman who lives in Muskegon County bought a Millionaire Maker II instant game. When she scratched the ticket, she couldn't believe she had won.

"I like to play all kinds of Lottery games and decided on the new Millionaire Maker II game while I was at the store," the player said. "When I realized I'd won $1 million, I couldn't believe it! I had my friend look the ticket over to make sure it was real."

She bought the ticket from the Wesco gas station on Pontaluna Road in Spring Lake, just south of Muskegon.

Instead of annuity payments totaling $1 million, the woman decided to receive her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of nearly $634,000. She told the Michigan Lottery that she plans to save the money she won.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $116 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $22 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $137,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website . You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

