Recruiting for Hotel Revenue Roles Escalates to Salary and Wage War - CoStar

hotelnewsresource.com
 8 days ago

As demand for the hotel industry ramped up, so has demand for revenue experts to sort through the data of that demand and maximize rates and profitability. But leaders in the revenue-strategy discipline say labor in that field — like many others — has been in short supply and has required...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Cincinnati Business Courier

Experts anticipate escalating perk wars for professional service firms

The labor shortage hasn't just hit hospitality industries — it's reached the professional services as well. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

STR: Labor Costs Brought U.S. Hotel Profitability Down Further in September

LPAR (Labor Costs): US$47.50. “Higher labor margins meant less room for profits, and the GOP margin fell for the second consecutive month to 33%,” said Raquel Ortiz, STR’s assistant director of financial performance. “Like we noted last month, September P&L data was going to be interesting because the earlier reported top-line metrics were showing some return of business travel and groups. To accommodate that demand, hotels reopened F&B operations and increased their overall staffing levels in an inflationary environment with higher wages.”
INCOME TAX
Axios

U.S. wages and salaries jump 1.5% in last quarter

America's pay gains just logged a fresh record: wages and salaries surged at the fastest pace ever last quarter. Why it matters: The data out Friday morning is considered a better gauge of wage gains than others because it's not impacted by the drastic workforce shifts we've seen during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

'War on talent' causes boom in business for recruiting firms

Recruiting firms are experiencing a boom in business as the hiring crisis shows little sign of ending. In her 25 years of experience as a recruiter, Miriam Dushane, managing partner of Alaant Workforce Solutions, said this is the most “interesting and challenging year” she’s seen. Companies and businesses are flocking...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Costar#Hotel News Now#Highgate Hotels#The Kessler Collection
WKTV

Wages, salaries jump by largest margin in 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back 20 years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs. The Labor Department said Friday that pay increased 1.5% in...
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Stifel reaches record revenue and client assets after recruiting uptick

After two straight quarters of smaller recruiting at Stifel Financial, the wealth manager has returned to its usual influx of financial advisors and opened more avenues into the firm. In an earnings call with analysts after the firm disclosed its third-quarter results on Oct. 27, Stifel CEO Ron Kruszewski described...
BUSINESS
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville hotel business travel revenue to be down 50%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – Jacksonville hotels are projected to lose $151 million in business travel revenue in 2021, down 50.1% compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to a recent report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Kalibri Labs. Florida hotels stand to lose more than $5.3 billion, while hotels across the nation are projected to end 2021 down more than $59 billion in business travel revenue compared to 2019 after losing nearly $49 billion in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
republicmonews.com

Trucking Industries Offer Up To Six Digit Salaries, Bonuses to Recruit New Drivers Due to Increasing Supply Crisis in California

To alleviate the increasing port traffic in California due to overcrowding of empty shipping containers which resulted in snail-paced transportation of the products to consumers, trucking industries offer six-digit salaries and five-figure bonuses to recruit new drivers as the supply crisis in the country worsens, Daily Mail Online reported. Trucking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Radio Business Report

TVSquared Appoints Wogan For Key Revenue Role

Converged TV ad measurement and attribution firm TVSquared has a new Chief Revenue Officer. At the same time, the company is welcoming a new SVP of Identity and Partnerships.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Marriott CEO Says Resilience of Global Travel Evident in Third Quarter - CoStar

On business trips to visit hotel associates through Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S., Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano said he saw the strong desire people have to travel. During the company’s third quarter earnings call, he said the strong global revenue per available room recovery momentum in...
TRAVEL
PlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Temporarily Cuts His Salary to Minimum Wage, Ends Mandatory Arbitration Amid Efforts to Improve the Company

Activision Blizzard has been under fire since a California lawsuit earlier this year alleged a toxic culture of discrimination and harassment at the company. In a new email set out to all Activision Blizzard employees, CEO Bobby Kotick outlined some major initiatives intended to improve the equality and workplace culture at the company. These include ending forced arbitration, increasing diversity with additional female and non-binary employees, and increased visibility into pay equity throughout the company. Amid these initiatives, Kotick is also reducing his own salary to California minimum wage until the Board has determined that the goals and commitments have been met.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Hospitality on Their Own Terms - By John Smallwood, President Travel Outlook

As the hospitality industry begins to step out of the shadow of the COVID Pandemic, one question remains after a year-and-a-half of uncertainty, “what do travelers want now?”. The events of 2020 forever altered the way we travel. While the industry has been able to successfully adapt after the hardships...
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Tech Executives on the Importance of Moving to the Cloud - CoStar

Choice Claims Bottom-Line Benefits From Cloud Migration. Brian Kirkland, chief information office for Choice Hotels International, said his company's migration of tech systems to the cloud is one of the most important changes made in recent years, both saving money and allowing a seamless transition of the work environment at the onset of the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Boykin Management Chooses Maestro PMS to Power Its Coastal Condo Resort Hotels

Hoteliers are facing mounting pressure to consistently deliver high levels of service, but labor challenges and the rising cost of doing business are limiting their options. This environment pushed Boykin Management, a Cornelius, N.C.-based independent hotel management company, to seek out and adopt the Maestro Cloud property-management system at two resorts in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. With technology expertise in managing multi-property mixed-use operations comprised of front desk, condo owner management, work order management, and contactless mobile tools, Maestro is enabling these coastal hotels to create a seamless working environment across all departments, making it fluid to onboard new employees and maintain a close relationship with existing workers to improve retention in the long term.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Five Tips to Tackle Hotel Costs - By Rayna Katz

Between the rising cost of labor, decreased demand and ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, hotels have taken numerous hits to profitability. Conditions likely are going to remain challenging for some time to come, but Chris Cylke, COO of asset manager RevPAR International, has a quintet of tips for hoteliers to manage costs more effectively.
RETAIL
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY

