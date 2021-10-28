Recruiting for Hotel Revenue Roles Escalates to Salary and Wage War - CoStar

Activision Blizzard has been under fire since a California lawsuit earlier this year alleged a toxic culture of discrimination and harassment at the company. In a new email set out to all Activision Blizzard employees, CEO Bobby Kotick outlined some major initiatives intended to improve the equality and workplace culture at the company. These include ending forced arbitration, increasing diversity with additional female and non-binary employees, and increased visibility into pay equity throughout the company. Amid these initiatives, Kotick is also reducing his own salary to California minimum wage until the Board has determined that the goals and commitments have been met.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO