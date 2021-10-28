CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Radisson Blu Hotel, Madrid Prado Launches Following Renovations

hotelnewsresource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the Barrio de Las Letra Radisson Blu Hotel, Madrid Prado has been fully refurbished. The hotel is a stone's throw from Spain's top art venues - the Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen museums – and within walking distance of the city's main shopping districts. "The renovation of...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Collection Hotel Wuxi Opens in China

Radisson Collection has continued to expand its portfolio in China with the launch of Radisson Collection Hotel, Wuxi, a new downtown hotel that puts guests in the heart of one of China's most compelling cities. Newly opened on 22 October 2021, Radisson Collection Hotel, Wuxi is nestled in the city's...
CHINA
hotelbusiness.com

Radisson Hotel Group grows with 70 signings and openings in EMEA

Radisson Hotel Group’s (RHG) third quarter included key expansions across its Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) portfolio, reaching more than 50 hotel signings and nearly 30 openings year-to-date. Elie Younes, global chief development officer, said, “Our initiatives are increasingly relevant to our guests and investment partners. We are thankful...
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Radisson Hotel Group has identified West & Central Africa as key markets in its African development strategy, growing its portfolio from one hotel in 2008 to the current portfolio of 25 hotels in operation and under development. With its robust expansion strategy, the Group is on track to cement its leadership and double its portfolio to 50 hotels by 2025.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Radisson Hotel Group celebrates presence in 10 new UK destinations

While many hotel groups have put their development plans on hold during the past 18 months, Radisson Hotel Group has introduced a new brand, entered the serviced apartments arena and gained presence in 10 new UK destinations. In 2020, the company opened its first dual branded property at London Heathrow...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Vegan#Thyssen#Northern Western Europe#Scandinavian#Radisson Hotel Group#Radisson Blu Hotel
TravelDailyNews.com

Palladium Hotel Group to launch new luxury TRS property in Ibiza

Palladium Hotel Group is set to launch a new adults-only luxury property TRS Ibiza Hotel in spring/summer 2022. The 5 star, adults-only luxury hotel will be located right on the beach, close to San Antonio alongside Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta, two beautiful coves known for their crystal clear waters and fringed by Mediterranean plant life.
LIFESTYLE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Halekulani hotel exec talks renovations and returning guests

For the past 18 months, the Halekulani hotel has been shuttered for renovations. Gov. David Ige earlier this week said it was safe for domestic travelers to come to Hawaiʻi again after telling visitors not to come in late August due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. With the new...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,080 Rroom Hilton Singapore Orchard Hotel to Open March 2022

Hilton is set to launch its largest hotel in Asia Pacific with the opening of the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard in March 2022. Now open for reservations, the hotel will debut in the heart of Singapore's downtown Orchard Road and represent Hilton's flagship presence in the country following an extensive refurbishment. A conversion from the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore, Hilton Singapore Orchard is owned by OUE Commercial REIT and will be managed by Hilton.
ECONOMY
caribjournal.com

Aimbridge Hospitality to Manage Radisson Blu Punta Cana

Fast-expanding Aimbridge Hospitality has entered the Dominican Republic, Caribbean Journal has learned. The global hospitality company has been tapped to manage the Radisson Blu Resort and Residence Punta Cana, the only Radisson Blu resort in the wider Caribbean. The resort is set in Cabeza de Toro in greater Punta Cana.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Madrid, Spain
hotelnewsresource.com

200 Room Hilton Nagasaki Hotel Opens in Japan

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Nagasaki, which marks Hilton’s first hotel in Nagasaki and second property in the Kyushu region. The hotel is directly connected to the new Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention center. Located to the west of the Nagasaki Station, Hilton Nagasaki’s central location offers...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

Viva Wyndham Azteca Resort in Playa Del Carmen Reopens Following Renovations

Viva Wyndham Azteca will reopen its doors to guests on November 1, 2021. The reopening of the all-inclusive, oceanfront resort located in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, home to the finest white-sand beaches in the renowned Playacar complex, also coincides with the reopening of Viva Wyndham’s V Heavens Resort located in the Playa Dorada complex in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. V Heavens features an ample array of amenities, and also boasts a full-service spa, as well as a Robert Trent Jones Sr. signature golf course. The two resort openings complete the reopening of all eight of Viva Wyndham resorts across its portfolio.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

W Xiamen Hotel Opens

W Hotels Worldwide today announces the opening of W Xiamen. Owned by Powerlong Group, the hotel is set in Xiamen’s downtown East Business District. “Xiamen is a dynamic and highly charged city with a youthful energy and drive that is an ideal fit for the W Hotels brand,” said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “Our playful and intriguing nature comes to life through immersive art and design, Happenings like live music performances and our Whatever/Whenever service, which we know will be embraced by local creatives and international travelers alike.”
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Thompson Central Park New York Hotel Opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Thompson Central Park New York. Located steps from the southern edge of Central Park on West 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, Thompson Central Park New York opens in the former space of the Parker New York. Thompson Central...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lodging

Radisson Hotel Group Americas Partners With Aditi Ashok

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Radisson Hotel Group Americas announced a two-year partnership with brand ambassador, professional golfer Aditi Ashok. Ashok is an Arjuna Awardee, a two-time Olympian, a three-time LET winner (2016 Qatar Ladies Open, 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open, and 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open), and ranked first in putts per round (28.91) on the LET in 2016. Ashok made her Olympic Games debut as the youngest golfer in the field representing India at the 2016 Summer Olympics and finished in fourth place at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Ashok has recorded five worldwide wins (two of these as an amateur), and over 25 top-10 finishes, including a career-best T3 result at the LPGA DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational in 2021 and in 2018. Ashok’s 28.67 putting average was the second-lowest putting average on the LPGA Tour. Since turning professional, Ashok has retained her full playing status on both the LET and the LPGA Tour since 2016 and 2017 respectively.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Announced for 2022

Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans for the new Hard Rock Hotel Marbella located in the heart of Puerto Banús in Costa del Sol, Spain. Previously the Andalucía Plaza Hotel, the property is undergoing a complete transformation to convert the site into a Hard Rock Hotel with 384 rooms, including 50 suites. Stoneweg Hospitality and Bain Capital Credit acquired the property earlier this year and renovations are slated to take place through June 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
hotelnewsresource.com

Crowne Plaza Budapest Hotel Opens

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Crowne Plaza Budapest - its first hotel in Hungary. The hotel is ;ocated in the heart of the Hungarian capital, adjacent to the Nyugati train station. Designed to meet the needs of the modern business traveller, Crowne Plaza Hotels &...
LIFESTYLE
manofmany.com

The World’s First Veuve Clicquot Hotel is Launching in Byron Bay

Escape to Byron Bay’s hinterland this summer and treat yourself to a stay at Veuve Clicquot’s hotel — the first of its kind in the world. Hotel Clicquot is a throwback to the retro-themed luxury experience, complete with sunburst yellow decor and an equally aesthetic infinity pool overlooking the ocean and rolling hills below. It’ll truly feel like you’ve stepped back in time. Veuve Clicquot’s latest venture is set to open its doors between 24 November to 5 December 2021 in the breathtaking Coopers Shoot region.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Rosewood Villa Magna Opens in Madrid

Following a comprehensive refurbishment and redesign, Rosewood Villa Magna has opened in Madrid's Salamanca district. Located on Madrid's most coveted boulevard, Paseo de la Castellana, amidst the city's finest shopping, dining and cultural attractions, the historic property has been a local landmark since it originally opened in 1972. Newly infused...
HOME & GARDEN
hotelnewsresource.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts Vignette Collection Now Available for U.S. Development

IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched franchise sales in the United States for its newest brand – Vignette Collection – providing an opportunity for independent hotel owners in markets across the country. IHG unveiled the Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand in August, along with the first properties to join the collection in Australia and Thailand.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

First Four Seasons Private Residences in India Now Open

Spanning two design-led 30-storey towers, Four Seasons Private Residences Bengaluru are officially open. “Combining the best of Four Seasons service and outstanding amenities, life can seem like an effortless breeze in our Four Seasons Private Residences. This is a great addition complementing the Hotel facilities, and residents can expect to have an enduring sense of luxury as our team takes care of every little detail,” remarks Fredrik Blomqvist, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Bengaluru.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton Hotel Opens

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton yesterday celebrated its opening, marking the debut of the Hyatt House brand in Africa. Owned by an affiliate of Millat Properties, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton is conveniently located in the leafy suburb of Sandton, only moments away from Johannesburg’s upmarket Sandton City Shopping Centre & Nelson Mandela Square, and its vibrant, premium dining and social scene. The property provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy