The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announces that its 22nd Global Summit will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the end of 2022. WTTC’s annual Global Summit is the world’s most influential and Travel & Tourism event. Saudi Arabia has been leading a new global approach to ‘redesign tourism’ and this summit in Riyadh will see industry leaders gathering with key government representatives to drive support for the sector’s ongoing recovery, moving it to a more safer, resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO