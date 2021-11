October 27, 2021 (CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO) – ME by Meliá is proud to unveil the all-new ME Cabo. After undergoing a $10 million transformation, the lifestyle resort has reopened its doors with a completely reimagined look that touches nearly every aspect of the resort; from guest rooms and public spaces to food and beverage outlets and an entirely new rooftop bar and lounge, in partnership with Rosa Negra. In keeping with the spirit of the ME by Meliá collection, ME Cabo offers an ideal location, contemporary design, personalized service and enriching experiences for the stylish modern traveler.

