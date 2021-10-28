See How These Hotel Brands Are Embracing Experiential Marketing - BizBash

Hoteliers are facing mounting pressure to consistently deliver high levels of service, but labor challenges and the rising cost of doing business are limiting their options. This environment pushed Boykin Management, a Cornelius, N.C.-based independent hotel management company, to seek out and adopt the Maestro Cloud property-management system at two resorts in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. With technology expertise in managing multi-property mixed-use operations comprised of front desk, condo owner management, work order management, and contactless mobile tools, Maestro is enabling these coastal hotels to create a seamless working environment across all departments, making it fluid to onboard new employees and maintain a close relationship with existing workers to improve retention in the long term.
Comments / 0