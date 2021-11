Expanded climate actions include carbon neutral target by 2040 and restriction on new direct investments in thermal coal. Prudential Financial, Inc. announced its commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its primary domestic and international home office operations by 2050. To accelerate the company’s longstanding commitments to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Prudential also is setting an interim goal to become carbon neutral by 2040. These actions are aligned with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or lower, as specified in the Paris climate accord.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO