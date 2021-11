France and Britain held a second day of talks on Tuesday to try resolve a months-long row over fishing licences that has threatened to escalate into a full-blown trade war. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it clear that London's position had not changed. On Monday evening, with just hours to go to a deadline for Britain to grant dozens of French fishermen new permits or face retaliatory measures from Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron bought the negotiations extra time. While talks were underway, he declared, France would not implement threats to ban British boats from unloading their catches at French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections.

