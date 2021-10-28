CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese military spokesperson urges US to rebuild perception of China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China] October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday urged the US to rebuild a correct perception of China, adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy,...

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
Politics
International Relations
There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
China Urges US To Keep Promises On Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. Months of simmering tensions spiked in October after President Joe Biden declared that the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
US military hypersonic missile test fails after China flies one around the globe

The United States military’s latest test involving hypersonic missiles failed this week just days after a report first revealed China successfully flew a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile around the earth in August before hitting its target. According to a Defense Department statement, the Pentagon conducted a “data collection experiment” on October...
KODIAK, AK

