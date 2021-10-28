CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nubank filed a registration application to go public in the US and Brazil

By Entrepreneur en Español
Westport News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm Nu Holdings , which owns the world's largest neobank Nubank , reported that it confidentially filed an F1 registration application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Form Reference to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM, for its acronym in Portuguese). With this, it prepares its...

www.westport-news.com

