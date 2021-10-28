CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveville, MD

Police searching for driver in fatal Loveville crash

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7:30 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a crash between a horse-drawn buggy and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The operator of the buggy was pronounced deceased on the scene and the operator of the pickup truck fled the area on foot. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by an unknown white male, was traveling southbound along Point Lookout Road from Loveville Road. The truck crossed the centerline and struck the horse-drawn buggy, operated by Henry Brubacher Stauffer, age 65 of Loveville. Stauffer was the sole occupant of the buggy and was ejected.

At this time, motor-vehicle driver error and alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328 or by email at jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.

MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WALDORF, MD
MARYLAND STATE
Loveville, MD
Loveville, MD
WALDORF, MD
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
MD
