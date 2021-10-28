CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nuclear Technology Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Areva, Rosatom, Fluor

Nuclear technology is a technology that involves the nuclear reactions of atomic nuclei. Among the notable nuclear technologies are nuclear reactors, nuclear medicine, and nuclear weapons. Thirteen countries in 2020 produced at least one-quarter of their electricity from nuclear. France gets around three-quarters of its electricity from nuclear energy, Slovakia and...

TIME

The U.S. Risks Catastrophe if It Doesn't Clarify Its Taiwan Strategy

At a recent CNN town hall, President Biden strongly and directly promised to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, saying bluntly “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” when asked about the situation. But the U.S. very specifically does not have such a commitment. In fact, for decades our policy has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” i.e. choosing not to be definitive as to how the U.S. would respond to an invasion from the mainland of what Beijing regards as its renegade province. Recently, the presence of U.S. troops on the islands became public, provoking angry protests from China.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
Portable Espresso Maker Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | La Pavoni, Presso, Handpresso, Aerobie, Elektra

Global Portable Espresso Maker Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Portable Espresso Maker market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Portable Espresso Maker market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Bag Closure Market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 318 Mn by 2030

Future Market Insights predicts that the global bag closure market will register a CAGR of over 5% between 2020 and 2030. The market is projected to grow 2.7x of its current market value as demand for bag closures swiftly moves from plastic to other materials in the wake of debilitating impact of plastic on the environment. This trend has been observed by analysts as sales of twist ties have been on a consistent rise as compared to clips variants.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Sales of Sulphuric Acid Market are likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the assessment period of 2021-2031

As per Future Market Insights, the global sulphuric acid market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.7 Bn in 2021. Sales of sulphuric acid grew year-on-year by 3.1% in 2021. Growing use of sulphuric acid in the production of nutritional-rich fertilizers is the major factor expected to drive the growth in the market. Demand for sulphuric acid has been consistently growing across diverse end-use industries such as paper & pulp, agriculture, and others.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Lithium Mining Market is expected to top US$ 3.3. Bn by 2031

As per FMI, the global lithium mining market is projected to reach US$ 1.65 billion in 2021. Growing application across glass & ceramics, polymer, and pharmaceutical industries is favoring lithium sales. Driven by this, the market is estimated to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2021-2031.
INDUSTRY
High Voltage Diodes Market By Type (High Voltage Axial Lead Diodes, High Voltage Surface Mount Diodes, Others) and By Application (Melting of Metals, Electrolysis, Voltage Amplification) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the High Voltage Diodes Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the High Voltage Diodes over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. According to latest research...
MARKETS
Smart Street Lighting Systems Market By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless) and By End User (Traditional & Other Renewable Energy, Solar.) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Smart Street Lighting Systems Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. With the constant adoption of new technologically advanced products across different areas...
ECONOMY
Metallic Stearates Market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,178.0 Mn by the end of 2028

According to FMI's recent study, the global metallic stearates market is poised to expand at a 34.1% CAGR during 2018-2028. On account of the favorable and versatile chemical attributes of metallic stearate, its application in plastic and rubber is expanding exponentially, therefore propelling the market expansion. However, closure in industrial manufacturing owing to unfavorable conditions rising from the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to halt growth in the market.
MARKETS
The Serum-Free Media Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

The Serum-Free Media Market is expected to make technological advancement-based strides in the forecast period. The businesses are converting their physical aspects into technology-based ones, that too, digital technology-based! IoT platforms are there to help in the creation of the digital twin of almost every physical object, thereby easing the lifecycle of the product. Extending the point, IoT data is being extensively used for supporting sales as well as service departments. This is indeed a kick-start! The future is there to witness digital adventures.
MARKETS
Reflective Encoder Market By Product Type (Optical 3-Channel Encoder, 3-Channel Miniature Encoder, Others) and By Application (Machine Tool, Assembly Equipment, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Reflective Encoder Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. A wide range of today's technologies contains some type of motion control system, from...
MARKETS
Nebulizing Diffuser Market By Type (Natural Wood, Plastic, Glass) and By Capacity (100ml, 200ml, 300ml) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Nebulizing Diffuser Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Nebulizing Diffuser over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. According to the latest study by...
MARKETS
English Proficiency Test Market to See Revolutionary Growth | British Council, Educational Testing Service, Cambridge Assessment English

Worldwide English Proficiency Test Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global English Proficiency Test Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are British Council (United Kingdom),Educational Testing Service (United States),Cambridge Assessment English (United Kingdom),IDP Education (Australia),Duolingo (United States).
EDUCATION
Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market is Going to Boom with Funding Circle, Ondeck, Peerform, CircleBack Lending, Kabbage

Global Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Online Financing Platform for SMBs market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Financing Platform for SMBs market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Coding Bootcamps Market May Set New Growth Story | App Academy, General Assembly, Makers Academy

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Coding Bootcamps Market with latest edition released by AMA. Coding bootcamps is refer as the bootcamps which enable students with little coding proficiency so that they can focus on the most important aspects of coding and can immediately apply their new coding skills to solve problems of real-world. The goal of the many attendees of coding bootcamps is of transition into a career in web development. They do this by normally learning to build applications at a professional level, which basically provides the foundation, that they need primarily to build production-ready applications and demonstrate the skills they have to add real value to a potential employer.
MARKETS
AFP

Oil-rich UAE to burn waste to make power

With rubbish piling up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has found a new way to get rid of its trash -- incinerators that will turn it into electricity. According to Janek Vahk of Zero Waste Europe, incinerating rubbish may be "easier" than having space-consuming landfills, but it is far from green.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks

Deep in a French forest of oaks, birches and pines, a steady stream of trucks carries a silent reminder of nuclear energy’s often invisible cost: canisters of radioactive waste, heading into storage for the next 300 years.As negotiators plot out how to fuel the world while also reducing carbon emissions at climate talks in Scotland nuclear power is a central sticking point. Critics decry its mammoth price tag, the disproportionate damage caused by nuclear accidents, and radioactive leftovers that remain deadly for thousands of years. But increasingly vocal and powerful proponents — some climate scientists and environmental experts...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. Beijing has dismissed US fears over its military development, and on Thursday accused the Pentagon report of aiming to "hype up talk of the China nuclear threat."
FOREIGN POLICY

