Expectations are always high for Meridian basketball, and this year is no different. Both the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have state title aspirations again this winter, and both boys head coach Ron Norman and girls head coach Deneshia Faulkner said they like the way their rosters are shaping up as the team gets ready for its first game against Columbus Oct. 30 at Newton High School.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO