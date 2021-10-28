CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Back Better Act Framework Announcement is Historic Progress for Climate

“The Build Back Better Act represents a significant step toward a healthier, safer and more stable future. By making major investments in the transportation, electric power and industrial sectors — the three...

TheConversationAU

Australia's refusal to sign a global methane pledge exposes flaws in the term 'net-zero'

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, more than 90 nations signed a global pledge led by the United States and United Kingdom to cut methane emissions. However, Australia was not among them. China, Russia, India and Iran also declined to sign the pledge, which aims to slash methane emissions by 30% before 2030. Methane is emitted in coal and gas production, from livestock and other agricultural activity, and when organic waste breaks down in landfill. Almost half of Australia’s annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector. Defending the federal government’s decision, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said...
MarketWatch

Biden will attack methane by several means after groups say that’s the surest way to keep to 1.5 degrees warming

The Biden administration is advancing plans to cut methane emissions sharply by the end of the decade, using tougher proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations and other efforts to hit the mark, it said Tuesday, in a move that will frustrate an oil and gas industry that says it's been cleaning up its act without a government push.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Climate justice or climate hypocrisy?

What do the leaders of the world do to combat climate change? They toss coins in a fountain for good luck. As strange as it sounds, that’s what the current ruling elite did before arriving at COP26 in Glasgow. Six years after the Paris Agreement, leaders gathered again on Oct....
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
KTLA

Biden announces climate plan aimed at reducing methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
dtnpf.com

Climate-Smart Ag, Biofuels Become Key Elements in Build Back Better Act

The Build Back Better Act would inject more than $27 billion into conservation programs and expand investment into biofuels -- all tied to climate provisions in the bill -- while the bill also avoids changes to stepped-up basis in inheritance as well. The House Rules Committee met late Thursday to...
Augusta Free Press

Beyer applauds inclusion of millionaires surtax in Build Back Better framework

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-08) applauded the inclusion of their millionaires surtax within the Build Back Better Framework. Van Hollen and Beyer initially introduced this concept in their Millionaires Surtax Act in November 2019 and reintroduced...
speaker.gov

Dear Colleague on Path to Passing the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Into Law

Today, we move closer to passing the historic, transformative Build Back Better Act. As we have insisted, we are close to agreement on the priorities and the topline of the legislation, which can and must pass the House and Senate. At the same time, we are facing a crucial deadline for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to pass. To do so, we must have trust and confidence in an agreement for the Build Back Better Act.
edf.org

Supreme Court Will Hear Case About Climate Pollution from Power Plants

(Washington, D.C. – October 29, 2021) The U.S. Supreme Court today agreed to hear a case about the Environmental Protection Agency’s long-standing authority to limit climate pollution from power plants. The Court granted requests from coal companies and their allies to review a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals...
edf.org

4 things we’d like to see at this year’s most important climate conference

Leaders from more than 190 countries are gathering in Glasgow for COP26, the two-week United Nations climate change conference beginning Oct. 31. The national commitments made in preparation for COP26, along with the negotiations happening at the summit, will set the climate trajectory for people and the planet over the coming years.
edf.org

LEAF Coalition Delivers for Tropical Forests and Forest Defenders

At the COP 26 summit in Glasgow today, the LEAF (Lowering Emissions and Accelerating Forest Finance) Coalition announced it has mobilized $1 billion in public and private financing to stop tropical deforestation and added seven additional companies to its global effort: BlackRock, Burberry, EY, Inditex, Intertek, SAP, and Walmart.org. The LEAF Coalition, which now has nearly 20 business members, represents the largest private sector commitment to date to protect healthy tropical forests and support sustainable development that delivers significant benefits to Indigenous peoples and forest communities.
edf.org

Report Emphasizes How Chief Resilience Officers Can Help States Address Growing Climate Impacts

(TAMPA, FL – Nov. 3, 2021) As climate impacts intensify across the country, many states and municipalities have established Chief Resilience Officers (CRO) to provide coordinated statewide leadership to reduce risks and protect communities, businesses, vital infrastructure and the environment. As state legislators gather today for the annual National Conference of State Legislatures meeting, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Environmental Council of the States (ECOS) and National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) are releasing a report that outlines specific recommendations for how governors and legislatures can establish and support CROs to meet the challenges of a changing climate.
edf.org

Cover crops meet big data in new program from EDF and Minnesota partners

Environmental Defense Fund and the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management have partnered to establish a new financial data gathering process for cover crops within the FINBIN database — the largest publicly available farm financial database and benchmarking service in the country. The program seeks to answer the...
