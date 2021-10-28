Build Back Better Act Framework Announcement is Historic Progress for Climate

At the COP 26 summit in Glasgow today, the LEAF (Lowering Emissions and Accelerating Forest Finance) Coalition announced it has mobilized $1 billion in public and private financing to stop tropical deforestation and added seven additional companies to its global effort: BlackRock, Burberry, EY, Inditex, Intertek, SAP, and Walmart.org. The LEAF Coalition, which now has nearly 20 business members, represents the largest private sector commitment to date to protect healthy tropical forests and support sustainable development that delivers significant benefits to Indigenous peoples and forest communities.
Comments / 0