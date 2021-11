‘The New Guard, Stories from the New World’ is among the latest New York design exhibitions. Centred on showcasing emerging artists and designers, it makes its debut at Carpenters Workshop Gallery in New York (until 22 January 2022). Guest-curators Wava Carpenter and Anna Carnick, along with Ashlee Harrison, have selected an exciting group of creatives, all of whom are based either in the US or the Caribbean and bring a new perspective to art and design conversations in the Americas.

DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO