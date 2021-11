JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The newest member of Missouri’s State Board of Education has resigned from a leadership role at a St. Louis charter school. Kerry Casey was appointed Monday by Gov. Mike Parson to the state board that oversees public school districts and charter schools. Casey was a founding board member of the KIPP Charter School in St. Louis. A KIPP Foundation spokesperson said Tuesday that Casey had resigned from the charter school board upon her appointment to the state board to avoid any appearance of a conflict. KIPP is a network of 270 charter schools in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO