ColourPop Is Launching A Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

In one of our wildest headlines to date, it would seem that book publishers Tokyopop are looking to bring the manga adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas to the store of the restaurant chain Cracker Barrel. The Old Country Store might be best known for serving food at its restaurants across North America, but it would seem that they are getting into the manga business with the Disney adaptation that has become one of the biggest films that families across the world play during the spooky season and is currently available to watch on the streaming service of Disney+.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO