Biden to announce new plan with Democrats for his agenda

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
WASHINGTON — Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves in agreement Wednesday that GOP wins in Tuesday elections show voters are fed up with rising inflation — and Democrats need to be wary of President Biden’s massive spending plan. Manchin (D-WV) is a pivotal...
Democrats’ loss in Virginia’s governor race and a closer-than-expected contest in New Jersey this week came as a surprise to many. But in retrospect, there was one glaring warning sign: President Joe Biden’s declining approval rating. When presidents have bad approval ratings, their party tends to do poorly in downballot races.
When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...
House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon purchased a stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, the SPAC linked to former President Trump, according to a public disclosure. The investment from the Indiana congressman is worth at least $1,001 but no more than $15,000. Bucshon's investment is the second DWAC purchase by...
President Biden inadvertently disclosed Tuesday that one of his granddaughters works for billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who briefly was one of his Democratic primary rivals. Biden made the revelation during a press conference in Glasgow, Scotland, when he called on reporter “Jen Epstein of the Wall Street...
Senator Michael Doherty blasted a reported plan by the Biden administration to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 if they were detained and separated from family members after entering the United States illegally. “These massive payments would create a new incentive for millions of families to try to cross the border illegally,”...
The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday slammed a Biden administration plan to pay nearly a million dollars to some illegal immigrant families separated at the southern border during the Trump administration.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is sounding off on the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan, arguing that claiming success was the "most extraordinary statement" he's heard from a president in his lifetime. Fox News had asked what the thought was the "biggest political turkey" or "most ridiculous" thing he's seen in...
For all the talk about how President Biden’s poll numbers have taken a turn for the worse in recent months, it’s worth emphasizing just how much those numbers remain in the neighborhood of the new political normal. Biden’s average approval rating stands at about 43 percent, which is a number...
Former President Donald Trump mocked President Biden for appearing to fall asleep Monday before his speech at an international climate change conference in Scotland. Trump implied the snooze indicates Biden doesn’t truly believe global warming is a dire threat. “Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately told Democrats she aims to finalize the text of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic agenda on Tuesday, lining it up for a vote later this week, according to a person in the room.
