Biden to announce new plan with Democrats for his agenda

When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 17 HOURS AGO