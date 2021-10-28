CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY’s Halloween Horror Showdown Brack-O’-Lantern: The winner is…

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Halloween Horror Showdown Brack-O’-Lantern is pitting favorite...

www.today.com

Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
zeldadungeon.net

Get Ready For Halloween As The Zelda Dungeon Team Conjures Up Their Own Zelda-Themed Jack-O’-Lanterns!

The scaaaaariest time of the year has finally arrived, and the Zelda Dungeon team wanted to celebrate! Since we can’t summon ReDeads or take a stroll through the Arbiter’s Grounds in real life, we decided to do the next best thing: combine our love of Zelda with our love of Halloween by creating some ghoulish and ghastly Zelda-themed jack-o’-lanterns!
Stanley Kubrick
Fox News

Halloween pumpkin carving tips for impressive Jack-o'-lanterns

Don’t start cutting that pumpkin just yet. Dating back to the 19th century, Jack-o’-lanterns are one of the most recognizable aspects of Halloween. While it’s easy enough to carve a basic face into a pumpkin, anyone looking to get fancier may want to check out these tips. Fox News spoke...
AOL Corp

Swap out your rotten jack-o’-lanterns with these simple ‘jug-o’-lanterns’

Decorating with pumpkins sounds great at first. Pumpkin carving can be a fun way to add a spooky touch during Halloween. But before long those pumpkins turn, attract bugs and get smelly. One mom on TikTok came up with the perfect decorating solution. Her advice: ditch the pumpkins altogether. You may want to try your hand at making some yummy pies and roasting those pumpkin seeds instead.
Quad

Jack-o-lantern Heart

I lay on a table, my chest cavity exposed. A bandana covers my mouth, so tight it nearly cuts my skin, and a light aimed at my chest blinds me. I barely notice the figures around me, the four knives laying on a white cloth beside my head, before they begin.
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
TODAY.com

Why people are freaking out about the new dating show 'The Love Trap'

Romantic rejection is brutal enough — now, imagine if your date could literally send you plummeting through a trapdoor if they felt like things weren’t going well. That’s basically the premise of “The Love Trap,” a new British dating show that’s going viral for the dramatic way it eliminates contestants.
TODAY.com

Lady Gaga talks 'psychological difficulty' of playing 'House of Gucci' character

Lady Gaga is getting candid about how challenging it was playing Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming crime drama "House of Gucci." The Italian socialite was convicted in 1998 of hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci — the grandson of Italian fashion legend Guccio Gucci — played by Adam Driver in the movie. In a bit of method acting that likely impressed her co-star Al Pacino, Gaga stayed in character as Reggiani for a year and a half for the film.
MOVIES

