Innovative Aerohaptic System

By Karyna Litvinova
By Karyna Litvinova
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineers at Glasgow University presented the innovative aerohaptic system to create a sense of physical touch while interacting with holograms. The user of the aerohaptic system manipulates a virtual object...

www.trendhunter.com

Las Vegas Herald

Crispy Innovation To Drive The MRI Systems Market

The global MRI Systems Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
MARKETS
TrendHunter.com

Cooling Acupressure Wearables

Inspired by an ancient acupuncture technique, CoolCura was created to support health and well-being in a comfortable, convenient and modern way. The wearable device shares the cooling and restorative benefits of Feng Fu Ice Therapy, which targets the back of the head at the Feng Fu point. The device takes...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Feature-Packed Key Chain Chargers

Vonmahlen recently launched the High Six, a compact key chain charging cable for portable power on the go. The multi-purpose pocket tool includes a USB-C cable, a USB-A adapter, and a 2 in 1 micro-USB/lightning adapter. Its offerings are encased in a sleek metal cover, which also includes a bottle opener.
ELECTRONICS
success.com

Innovations in Suturing Technology

Every year, surgeons around the world perform over 15 million laparoscopic procedures, with about one-third of those taking place in the United States. This minimally invasive approach has a high success rate, but soaring procedural costs, a steep learning curve and other hurdles have stymied more widespread use. Our success spotlight today features ErgoSuture CEO Claude Nogard as well as the product’s inventor, Dr. Luis Almodover, to discuss how their revolutionary advanced suturing system is empowering surgeons and helping patients heal faster.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Glasgow University#Pepper S Ghost
TrendHunter.com

Hiking-Inspired Innovative Fabrication

Harajuku fashion label Comfy Outdoor Garment works in collaboration with Hong Kong-based retail label 432Hz on a new collection of wearables that are designed with inspiration drawn from the world of hiking. The two brands join heads to launch a capsule of unique pieces that are spotlighted by the progressive fabric use that prepares them for any outdoor experience.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Convertible Laptop Systems

The Asus Chromebok Flip CX3400 hybrid convertible laptop is a flexible take on the humble portable computer that will provide users with the ability to maintain efficiency no matter what the activity calls for. The computer functions as a traditional laptop as well as a tablet for enhancing both entertainment experiences as well as professional ones. The system is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that is supported by 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage, depending on specifications.
COMPUTERS
Mining Journal

Inventing and innovating

MARQUETTE — “Robust” is a word that Innovate Marquette SmartZone likes to use, and so does its new director of entrepreneurial outreach and services. Dave Kronberg came on board in mid-September with the main roles of directing the operations of Invent@NMU and supporting Innovate Marquette SmartZone by working with high-tech business entities.
MARQUETTE, MI
bostonnews.net

The Healthcare Information Systems Market To Take A Diligently Innovative Turn

The Healthcare Information Systems Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it's about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can't afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Engineering
Engineering
Technology
Technology
Electronics
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

DIY Bicycle Initiatives

The 'Openbike' DIY wooden bicycle is part of an initiative created by Spain-based Arquimaña to encourage urbanites to take more control over the part they play when it comes to pollution. The bicycle has been designed to help make it as accessible as possible and can be downloaded in the form of files from the design studio for DIYers to create from a local manufacturer. This is hoped to empower citizens to feel more part of the solution to urban pollution rather than seeing it as a problem that they are removed from.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Three-Dimensional Timepieces

Le Régulateur is a modern timepiece created in collaboration between Louis Erard, a Swiss mechanical watch brand, and local architect and design studio atelier oi. The watch reflects the best of timepiece making and architecture in a sleek and modern design. Its most captivating feature is the face itself. The...
APPAREL
designmuseumfoundation.org

Innovating for Sustainable Everyday Fashion

In this week’s episode, we learn more about the design process behind sustainable everyday fashion design. Sam is joined by Suzanne McKenzie, the Founder and CEO of Able Made, a New York-based company specializing in sustainable, eco-friendly athleisure. Suzanne chats about Able Made’s origin story and her thoughts on the future of sustainable everyday fashion. Later on in the show, they are joined by Jordana Guimaraes, Co-Founder of Fashinnovation, a platform showcasing innovations that shape the fashion industry. Together they discuss the changes being made to create more sustainable designs in everyday fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Canopy-Covered Cargo Scooters

Japanese automaker Honda has launched a compact cargo scooter that is designed to combine the eco-friendly virtues of battery power along with the convenience of a compact form factor that's perfect for navigating urban environments. The 'Gyro Canopy e' is capable of offering a range of 77 km when traveling...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Room-Recreating ANC Headphones

PSB Speakers have launched a high-tech set of wireless ANC headphones that are designed to provide a spectacularly accurate sonic experience by utilizing the Canadian company's unique acoustic design technologies to replicate the listening experience of a full-fledged room speaker setup. The 'M4U MkII' ANC headphones use a quadrant of...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Impact Beauty Packaging

Albéa's low-impact beauty packaging solutions for makeup and skincare take on the challenge of reducing the strain put on the environment. These low-impact solutions include components for mascaras, face sticks, lipsticks and round compacts that can be used for both face and eye makeup products. Components for all sorts of...
MAKEUP
houstonmirror.com

The Syndesmosis Implant Systems Market To Witness Calculated Innovation

The global Syndesmosis Implant Systems Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.
MARKETS
VR-Inspired Watches

VR-Inspired Watches

Casio is expanding its G-SHOCK portfolio with the all-new G-SHOCK Virtual World collection for men featuring designs inspired by virtual experiences. With minimalist black bezels and sleek bands accented by blue-violet colors, the design of the timepieces "evokes a sense of digital culture and aesthetics." The analog-digital styles bring familiar...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Smart Rubik’s Cube-Style Puzzles

The GoCube 2x2 is a mini version of the original GoCube and is an award-winning smart cube that requires knowledge, skills, perception, and logic. The puzzle is the brainchild of UK designers Steve and Fiona, who crowdfunded via Kickstarter and raised close to $1 million. The GoCube was always intended...
VIDEO GAMES

