Innovative Aerohaptic System

The 'Openbike' DIY wooden bicycle is part of an initiative created by Spain-based Arquimaña to encourage urbanites to take more control over the part they play when it comes to pollution. The bicycle has been designed to help make it as accessible as possible and can be downloaded in the form of files from the design studio for DIYers to create from a local manufacturer. This is hoped to empower citizens to feel more part of the solution to urban pollution rather than seeing it as a problem that they are removed from.

BICYCLES ・ 19 HOURS AGO