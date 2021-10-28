CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY reveals closing ceremony outfits for Beijing Olympics

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobsledder Aja Evans and snowboarder Jamie Anderson join TODAY to show...

www.today.com

WESH

Medals for Beijing Olympics revealed with 100 days to go until Winter Games

Tuesday marks 100 days until the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. To mark the countdown, photos have been released of the medals set to be handed out at the games. The medals are composed of rings and a center, which, according to the International Olympic Committee,...
SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Olympic Flame Arrives in Beijing Amid Boycott Calls

BEIJING (AP) — The Olympic flame has arrived in Beijing amid calls from critics for a boycott of the Winter Games which are set to be staged in February. The flame was received by Beijing's Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the top official in the Chinese capital. Beijing is the first city to be awarded hosting rights to both the Summer and Winter Games. Human rights critics say China's oppression of political critics, minority groups including Tibetans and Uyghurs and a crackdown in Hong Kong should prompt athletes and politicians to shun the event. The Beijing Winter Olympics will run from Feb. 4-20. Only spectators from mainland China will be allowed to attend.
SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Beijing Olympics will have vaccine mandate

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is still waiting to learn many details about the COVID-19 prevention measures for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games. One thing it does know: Olympic participants must be fully vaccinated, with very few exceptions. The USOPC already has its own vaccine mandate in place, announced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Ralph Lauren
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Beijing begins offering booster shots ahead of Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. Anyone 18 or older who have received two-dose Chinese vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, including those participating, organizing or working on...
SPORTS
whtc.com

Olympics-Tokyo experience reassures Australia for Beijing

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Chef de Mission for the Winter Olympics says the experience of the Tokyo Summer Games has reassured him that the health protocols in place in Beijing will keep his athletes safe. Beijing marked the 100-day countdown to the Games on Wednesday with the city’s vice mayor...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

2022 Beijing Olympics: Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA’s Uniforms

While it’s only been a few months since the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo ended, the Beijing Games are less than 100 days away. In anticipation, Ralph Lauren just released what American athletes will wear while repping the country. The fashion brand showcased the outfits for the closing ceremony on...
SPORTS
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Team Usa
Sports Illustrated

Beijing 2022 Olympic Medals Unveiled

Beijing 2022 just got a little more real for athletes and fans who look with longing toward the Games’ arrival in February and March. The organizing committee has released the design of the medals to be awarded at both the Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Games. The medals are named...
SPORTS
industryglobalnews24.com

Beijing lights the Olympic flame for winter games 2022

The ceremonial Olympic torch has arrived from Athens in Beijing and it was lit on Wednesday. The Chinese capital city will be hosting the 2022 Winter Games in February. The Winter Games will be held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 2022. Beijing will be the first city to host both the summe....
SPORTS
wfxb.com

100 Day Countdown to Beijing Winter Olympics Begins

The countdown has begun! Today marks 100 days until the Beijing Winter Olympics. But with that happy news, the number of people boycotting the games is growing. In 2008, the city’s 100 day countdown to the summer games was marked by musical performances, a marathon relay around the Olympic green and church prayers but not much of a celebration is planned for this time around. Since October 17th, China has recorded more than 200 infections in about a dozen provinces and municipalities and health experts think the outbreak will worsen in the upcoming days. Organizers plan to hold the events in a bubble around the city which will cover all of the stadiums and competition venues as well as accommodations, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies. Athletes who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine but those not fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine upon arrival and will have to remain in the bubble throughout the games.
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Beijing confirms strict 'closed loop' for Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese organizers have confirmed participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Vice mayor and Beijing 2022 organizing committee official Zhang Jiandong told reporters Wednesday that those taking part in the games beginning...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Place
Beijing, CN
teamusa.org

Olympic And Paralympic Medal Designs Revealed For Beijing

Photographers capture the Olympic flame at the Beijing Olympic Tower on Oct. 20, 2021 in Beijing, China. As if athletes needed any more motivation with just 100 days to go until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, they now can envision the actual hardware they hope to have hanging around their necks.
SPORTS
WNMT AM 650

Olympics-Britain expects fully vaccinated team for Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain expects to take a fully vaccinated team of 57 athletes to February’s Beijing Winter Olympics, chef de mission Georgie Harland said as the countdown reached 100 days to go on Wednesday. Vaccination is not mandatory for participants but athletes and officials who are not jabbed for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA outfits for Beijing Winter Olympics after calls for designer to be replaced

Ralph Lauren has unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms it has designed for Team USA to wear at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite calls for the designer to be replaced as the official outfitter.On Thursday, the fashion brand, which has been creating outfits for Team USA Olympians and Paralympians since 2008, unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms the country’s best athletes will be wearing on social media.“In anticipation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022, Polo Ralph Lauren proudly unveils the official @TeamUSA Closing Ceremony uniforms,” the brand tweeted alongside a photo of Olympians including snowboarder Jamie Anderson, figure skater Jason Brown,...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Olympic hopefuls talk about their preparations for Beijing Games

With 100 days until the start of the Winter Games in Beijing, the TODAY plaza is filled with Olympic hopefuls, including Sylvia Hoffman, a bobsledder from Arlington, Texas, and Kali Flanagan, a gold medal winner from the U.S. women’s hockey team, who talk about their preparations for the Games.Oct. 28, 2021.
ARLINGTON, TX
Wrcbtv.com

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Fast Facts

Here's a look at the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing. The games are scheduled to take place February 4-20, 2022. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place March 4-13, 2022. Beijing is the capital of China, and its population is over 20 million. It is one...
SPORTS

