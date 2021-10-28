TODAY reveals closing ceremony outfits for Beijing Olympics

The countdown has begun! Today marks 100 days until the Beijing Winter Olympics. But with that happy news, the number of people boycotting the games is growing. In 2008, the city’s 100 day countdown to the summer games was marked by musical performances, a marathon relay around the Olympic green and church prayers but not much of a celebration is planned for this time around. Since October 17th, China has recorded more than 200 infections in about a dozen provinces and municipalities and health experts think the outbreak will worsen in the upcoming days. Organizers plan to hold the events in a bubble around the city which will cover all of the stadiums and competition venues as well as accommodations, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies. Athletes who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine but those not fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine upon arrival and will have to remain in the bubble throughout the games.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO