Public Health

Coronavirus case numbers improve amid progress on vaccines, mandates

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 are dropping dramatically nationwide,...

www.today.com

CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
abc17news.com

Louisiana lifts mask mandate amid sharp drop in COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is ending its statewide indoor mask mandate after emerging from its latest and worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic and seeing a sharp decline in new COVID-19 infections. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Tuesday. It marks one of the first mask mandates enacted for the delta variant-fueled outbreak to be scrapped. The Democratic governor is lifting the mask requirement for grocery stores, restaurants, bars, retailers, colleges and other sites. But some of Louisiana’s K-12 schools will have to keep masking if they don’t follow tight quarantine rules. The changes take effect Wednesday.
wlip.com

Lake County Covid Deaths Up, Hospital, ICU, Case and Vaccine Numbers Improve

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 118 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with three new fatalities. The deaths bring October’s total to 18, just below the pace through 20 days last month. Hospital wise, the Lake and McHenry county region saw a drop in patients, with available ICU capacity at 23-percent. Statewide, new Coronavirus hospital admissions fell for the 6th straight day, and overall hospitalizations also fell.
Arkansas Times

COVID-19 numbers today, and more progress toward kids’ vaccines

Nine more Arkansans died of COVID-19, the Arkansas Health Department reported Friday, bringing the total number of Arkansas who’ve died in the pandemic to 8,353. The state’s number of total cases rose by 546, and the number of active cases is up by 46. No new hospitalizations were reported. Since...
siouxlandproud.com

Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order Friday barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates. Ricketts said that the president’s vaccine mandate violates personal freedom and abuses the federal government’s power, adding that while they encourage people to get vaccinated, it shouldn’t be coerced.
Daily Freeman

Dutchess County has small uptick in number of active coronavirus cases

Here are the latest local COVID-19 statistics. • Dutchess County: 458 reported Sunday, up seven from the 451 reported Saturday. (Peak was 2,576 on Jan. 16.) • Ulster County: 284 reported Friday, up 17 from the 267 reported Thursday. (Peak was 2,622 on Jan. 30.) Ulster County does not report COVID statistics on weekends.
dallassun.com

U.S. gov't proceeds with COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid challenges

NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government is reportedly scheduled to release later this week its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector businesses with 100 or more employees, which is expected to face challenges and resistance. On Monday, the government issued separate guidance on the mandate for federal contractors...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Austrian coronavirus cases surge as lockdown for vaccine holdouts looms

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily new coronavirus infections surged on Thursday towards the record set a year ago, making a lockdown for the unvaccinated ever more likely as the government struggles to convince holdouts to get their shot. Roughly 64% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That...
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
