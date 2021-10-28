Coronavirus case numbers improve amid progress on vaccines, mandates

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is ending its statewide indoor mask mandate after emerging from its latest and worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic and seeing a sharp decline in new COVID-19 infections. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Tuesday. It marks one of the first mask mandates enacted for the delta variant-fueled outbreak to be scrapped. The Democratic governor is lifting the mask requirement for grocery stores, restaurants, bars, retailers, colleges and other sites. But some of Louisiana’s K-12 schools will have to keep masking if they don’t follow tight quarantine rules. The changes take effect Wednesday.
The mandate is part of the Biden administration's push to increase vaccination rates nationwide. However, it has met with pushback from conservative politicians and workers who say it impinges on their freedom.
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 118 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with three new fatalities. The deaths bring October’s total to 18, just below the pace through 20 days last month. Hospital wise, the Lake and McHenry county region saw a drop in patients, with available ICU capacity at 23-percent. Statewide, new Coronavirus hospital admissions fell for the 6th straight day, and overall hospitalizations also fell.
State health officials on Wednesday reported 1,290 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths as key virus trends such as case counts and hospitalizations continue to show slow and steady improvement. After the new 1,290 daily virus cases, the seven-day average of daily cases is now 913. Several weeks ago, the...
Nine more Arkansans died of COVID-19, the Arkansas Health Department reported Friday, bringing the total number of Arkansas who’ve died in the pandemic to 8,353. The state’s number of total cases rose by 546, and the number of active cases is up by 46. No new hospitalizations were reported. Since...
The county of 27,000 residents has in recent weeks emerged as a virus hotspot. “People are pretty frustrated and disoriented,” one resident said.
Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Just our time’: Orleans County residents contend with case spike amid coronavirus fatigue.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order Friday barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates. Ricketts said that the president’s vaccine mandate violates personal freedom and abuses the federal government’s power, adding that while they encourage people to get vaccinated, it shouldn’t be coerced.
Halloween weekend has arrived, but what precautions should you take this year?. Plus, a Chicago suburb is defying the state's mask mandate and making masking optional. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Public School Attendance, Academic Achievement Dropped Sharply Last Year Amid Remote...
Here are the latest local COVID-19 statistics. • Dutchess County: 458 reported Sunday, up seven from the 451 reported Saturday. (Peak was 2,576 on Jan. 16.) • Ulster County: 284 reported Friday, up 17 from the 267 reported Thursday. (Peak was 2,622 on Jan. 30.) Ulster County does not report COVID statistics on weekends.
Penn State expanded its coronavirus vaccine mandate to two additional campuses, Berks and Schuylkill, to meet President Joe Biden’s executive vaccination mandate, according to a release. All faculty and staff at these campuses — along with the seven other campuses where the mandate took effect — must be fully vaccinated...
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government is reportedly scheduled to release later this week its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector businesses with 100 or more employees, which is expected to face challenges and resistance. On Monday, the government issued separate guidance on the mandate for federal contractors...
VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily new coronavirus infections surged on Thursday towards the record set a year ago, making a lockdown for the unvaccinated ever more likely as the government struggles to convince holdouts to get their shot. Roughly 64% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That...
DETROIT — A lack of confidence in science and a boundless supply of misinformation spread via social media has led America to where it is today — a nation still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, unable to get enough people fully vaccinated to stop its spread, said Dr. Marc Rosenthal, an emergency department physician from Grosse Pointe Park.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists say they may have discovered a fourth pathway by which the coronavirus can enter the body, according to a new paper published in the journal Communications Medicine. Study authors say this can lead to side effects such as ringing in the ears as well as loss...
Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
FOX 2 - "They screened her but she was vaccinated and so they didn’t feel the need," said Teresa Lisowski. "When I asked her she said they didn’t need to test me because I am vaccinated." Lisowski says her mother Marilyn Pfeifer did everything right. The 74-year-old was fully vaccinated...
Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
