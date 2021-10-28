Google Stadia is testing out free trials for games

If one tried to count every piece of media featuring zombies, they might end up dead themselves. Because of zombie-related media’s sheer prevalence, many may understandably think that creators and developers have completely sapped the concept of any further potential for expansion. Countless games see players fighting against zombies. But fewer games ask players to control a zombie, let alone an army of them. The Unliving, a real-time strategy game starring a necromancer that commands an army of the undead, aims to cater to this exact fantasy. Fortunately for those curious enough to try the game out, publisher Team17 and developer RocketBrush Studio just put out a demo for The Unliving on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO