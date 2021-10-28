CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Google Stadia is testing out free trials for games

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

To go along with the free trials of Google Stadia Pro that you can sometimes pick up, Google has begun rolling out time-limited game trials on Stadia. Despite Google Stadia offering the convenience of cloud computing, mitigating the need to have to...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Google

Comment: As others beat it to the punch, what happened to Google’s Stadia hardware upgrades?

We’re quickly approaching the second anniversary of Google Stadia’s launch, and the service has grown a fair bit in the time since. Over 200 games are now supported, a lot of promised features have made a debut in one way or another, and against all odds, the service still exists. However, as time goes on, Stadia’s few advantages are quickly drying up, especially as competitors beat Google to the punch with hardware upgrades under the hood.
FIFA
9to5Google

‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ is the first game to be powered by white-label Stadia streaming

AT&T is working with Warner Bros to offer a streaming version of Batman: Arkham Knight, powered by Stadia’s streaming technology. When Google began the process of shutting down Stadia Games and Entertainment, it was announced that Google would begin working with partners to offer Stadia’s streaming capabilities. Many saw this as a sign that Stadia would become the backbone for streaming services, being “Stadia” in everything but name.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Google Stadia’s salvaged future as a back-end cloud service is here

Quick Google Stadia recap: Things have not been great. Google's AAA cloud gaming service launched in 2019 to middling reviews and since then has severely undershot Google's sales and usage estimates by hundreds of thousands of users. The company shut down its first-party studio, "Stadia Games & Entertainment (SG&E)," before it could ever develop a game, and it did so one week after lead executive Phil Harrison gave the division a positive progress report. Several key executives have left the struggling division, like Assassin's Creed co-creator and SG&E leader Jade Raymond, Stadia's VP and head of product, John Justice, and Engineering Lead Justin Uberti.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Stadia#Cloud Computing
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: Ubisoft’s ‘Riders Republic’ Free Trial Weekend Begins Thursday

Ubisoft’s extreme sports game Riders Republic might not be on your radar, but the video game studio is giving players a chance to take it for a spin for FREE. Beginning Thursday, October 21, you will be able to play Riders Republic for up to four hours until October 27. Ubisoft is giving gamers access to the full game ahead of launch in hopes it can lure people into buying the spiritual successor to the underappreciated Steep.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Google Stadia allows you to play select games for 30 minutes

Google Stadia has been adding new games every month to convert regular players into cloud gamers. The company tried out free trials, discounts and even sent out free Stadia controllers to YouTube Premium subscribers not that long ago to encourage even more users to subscribe and try out the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

All the games that have Stadia exclusive features

Google Stadia allows players to access games through the cloud through PC, Android TV or Google TV devices, and smartphones. No downloads are required whether starting a game for the first time or when there is an update. The streaming platform also enables games to include special features that cannot be implemented in the PC or console versions such as launching gameplay from a screenshot or joining games through YouTube livestreams.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Phone Arena

Google licenses Stadia to AT&T, more companies to follow suit

Here’s an interesting development - Google is apparently starting to license its Stadia technology to other companies. The first contractor is AT&T - the US telecom is using Stadia to offer its subscribers the chance to play Batman: Arkham Knight through Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge for free. "This is...
BUSINESS
Eurogamer.net

Stadia testing time-limited demos

Google Stadia has begun rolling out a much-requested feature: time-limited demos of existing games. Stadia, of course, requires you to purchase games individually or play the selection of titles included in its Stadia Pro subscription. This has, until now, meant Stadia hasn't offered one of the key benefits of being...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Free demo for real-time strategy game The Unliving out now on Steam

If one tried to count every piece of media featuring zombies, they might end up dead themselves. Because of zombie-related media’s sheer prevalence, many may understandably think that creators and developers have completely sapped the concept of any further potential for expansion. Countless games see players fighting against zombies. But fewer games ask players to control a zombie, let alone an army of them. The Unliving, a real-time strategy game starring a necromancer that commands an army of the undead, aims to cater to this exact fantasy. Fortunately for those curious enough to try the game out, publisher Team17 and developer RocketBrush Studio just put out a demo for The Unliving on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon support DocuSign e-Signatures for Approvals

Request Approvals are amongst the most critical workflows in a company and the Approvals app in Microsoft Teams allows you to quickly and easily create, manage and share approvals directly from your hub for teamwork. There may be times when managers need more formal attestation, such as a signature, before...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Edge Stable now available for Linux

Many months after releasing the first Canary versions of the Edge browser for Linux, a Stable version of the browser finally appears to be available. The first Canary builds were released in October 2020 and today Naked Security spotted two stable builds of the Edge browser on the Yum repository released on the 28th and 29th October.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft release PowerToys v0.49.1 with 4 fixes

Microsoft released PowerToys version 0.49 yesterday with a new utility – Find my mouse and also a modernized new UI for PowerRename. It also merged Video Conference Mute into the stable releases and featured the usual bug fixes and improvements. The update also included some bugs which needed quick fixes,...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Admins will soon be able to create and manage verticals in Microsoft Search

Microsoft Search is Microsoft’s secure, easy to manage, enterprise search experience that works across applications such as Teams, SharePoint and Outlook to deliver more relevant search results and increase productivity. Microsoft Search uses the intelligence of the Microsoft Graph to surface relevant content allowing users to use personalized search to...
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

Google changes its ‘This Week on Stadia’ updates to a bi-weekly schedule

In a new Stadia subreddit post, Grace Yang the game streaming platform’s community manager (A.k.a. Grace from Google) took some time to detail an important change to the ‘This Week on Stadia’ news release. Effectively, it will no longer be posted each week. Instead, it’s moving to a bi-weekly schedule to help better allow the team to deliver more valuable and impactful updates and information.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Now Microsoft breaks printing on Windows 11 also

Due to a security issue, Microsoft has been having a nightmare with printing on Windows 10 recently, with every patch seeming to bring its own new printing issues. Microsoft recently released KB5006674, the first post-release Cumulative Update for Windows 11, which fixed a networking issue. At the time it had no known issues, but it seems Microsoft’s print nightmare was not content to remain on Windows 10, and is now also haunting Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Defender Preview now available in the Store for some

Earlier this week a new version of Microsoft’s popular security app, Microsoft Defender, showed up in the Store. Microsoft Defender Preview featured new styling and a simplified design, and appears to be designed to protect all your devices. The minimum requirements note support for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Tasks in Microsoft Teams for personal are now available in Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do is now integrated with Microsoft Teams for personal. When using groups in Teams for personal, you can create a shared to-do list and assign tasks to others in the group. These assigned tasks are now listed under user’s ‘Assigned to me’ list in Microsoft To Do. Once...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy