Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills’ front office may be working the phone lines looking for offensive linemen ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. In Week 8, Buffalo’s offensive line struggled against the Miami Dolphins. Right tackle Spencer Brown did not suit up due to a back injury so the team reshuffled the offensive line with Daryl Williams moving from right guard to right tackle, Jon Feliciano flipping from left guard to right guard and Ike Boettger starting at left guard. The result of their play had some fans clamoring for Beane to trade for a guard ahead of the deadline.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO