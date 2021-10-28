Family makes heartfelt statement over 'senseless' killing of Illinois police officer

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOX) - The family of fallen Officer Tyler Timmins released a statement thanking the community for support after the line-of-duty shooting death of their "son, husband, father, brother and friend" on Tuesday.

Timmins, 36, was shot and killed by a man who was inside a suspected stolen vehicle at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. The officer of 14 years left behind a wife and daughter.

His family released this statement Thursday morning:

“The family of Officer Tyler Timmins mourns the loss of our son, husband, father, brother and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support and concern.

"Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy and caring throughout his life. He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one.

"There are no words to describe what was taken from us. We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us.

"It is our understanding that the suspect in Tyler’s murder is in custody, however the family kindly requests that you respect our privacy during this time of mourning. We will not be making any comment on the ongoing investigation. Further media inquiries can be made to ISP.PIO.Personnel@Illinois.gov .”

Police arrested the shooter, Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois on the scene. He has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

On Tuesday, the procession of police and emergency vehicles stretched for longer than five minutes as Timmins' body was escorted from St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s office to a funeral home in Wood River, Illinois

