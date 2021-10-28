NATURE NOTES:From Mighty to Muted: the Secret History of the Big Bend Rio Grande

In 2018, L.A.-based filmmaker Brett Wagner went on a family vacation to the home of his friend, Aaron Brown, in Terlingua, located deep in West Texas and just outside of Big Bend National Park. Upon arrival, Wagner was immediately mesmerized by the remote enviroment: the harsh desert, the vibrant sky of stars, the rugged landscape. During an excursion, there was a minor incident where one of the children wandered off for a few brief minutes. Nearly three years later, those experiences would inspire Wagner to return to Texas to direct his new feature, The Big Bend, with Brown as his producer. The film is set to make its world premiere at this year's Austin Film Festival, and Wagner said he was "extremely excited ... Almost everybody associated with the film is from the Austin area, which means so many more of them will be able to attend. It's like a homecoming."

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO