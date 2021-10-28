Webfooters celebrate 40th anniversary

Concerts for a Cause founder Bruce Kidd wanted the fifth anniversary of the concert series to be special. “When we originally planned this big event, I wanted it to be in a classic, vintage concert venue, and The Vogue was the logical choice,” said Kidd, a longtime Carmel resident. “The new owners were all in immediately to help out. We just had to wait an extra year because of COVID. It was originally planned for November of 2020.”

