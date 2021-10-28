Webfooters celebrate 40th anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg school is celebrating 40 years of its theater program by welcoming back alumni to be part of the show. E.C. Glass High School is performing the comedy ‘I Hate Hamlet’ this weekend. Actor Matt Fletcher went onto professional roles including NBC’s Chicago Fire. Allison Daugherty’s...
The Susquehanna Chorale is offering season subscriptions and tickets for its 40th anniversary concert season. The chorale is made up of 40 auditioned singers and was founded in 1981 by artistic director Linda Tedford. The Youth Choral Festival will kick off the season on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Messiah University’s...
SNOW HILL, Md. – This Saturday, November 6th the Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce will host the town’s first annual Seafood Festival. Joe Laque, the executive director, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about what you can expect at the event if you plan to go. The...
SALISBURY, Md. – Blackwater Apothecary held their Halloween open house Sunday night, serving refreshments, candy and allowing customers to shop for Halloween and occult theme items. The store had a custom spell bar where special herbs and scents could be purchased as well as Halloween-themed mugs, shirts, and necklaces. People...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The show must go on. After various delays and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway has officially returned to the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The 2021-2022 season includes eight shows through next December. See a full list...
So many big events happen in Tampa Bay. In the past year, there’s been the Superbowl, the PGA Golf Tournament, and the Firestone Grand Prix to name a few. Watching these events can be thrilling because you get to see the Tampa Bay community front and center, serving as a destination for these events, while getting exposure from all over the world.
Snoopy’s Dog House received an Algonac Asset Award at the Algonac City Council’s Oct. 19 meeting in celebration of its 40th anniversary in the city. Owner Tish Studley opened Snoopy’s Dog House in June 1981, city officials said. The original Snoopy’s was in Detroit and was named after the owner’s dog.
Keith and Nancy Hamilton of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Keith Hamilton and the former Nancy Knappenberger were married September 8, 1961. Mr. Hamilton is the son of the late William and Maxine Hamilton and Mrs. Hamilton is the daughter of the late Alvin and...
Concerts for a Cause founder Bruce Kidd wanted the fifth anniversary of the concert series to be special. “When we originally planned this big event, I wanted it to be in a classic, vintage concert venue, and The Vogue was the logical choice,” said Kidd, a longtime Carmel resident. “The new owners were all in immediately to help out. We just had to wait an extra year because of COVID. It was originally planned for November of 2020.”
Comments / 0