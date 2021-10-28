CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Equal Weight: Always Stylish, Often Durable

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors frequently try to time investment styles and factors, such as growth and value. However, those looking for an alternative to weighting by market capitalization can find a durable solution with equal-weight funds. The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is the king of that bunch, and while...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

ETF of the Week: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. EQAL is a variation on Invesco’s popular equal-weight S&P 500 ETF, taking the 1000 largest U.S. stocks in the Russell index and assigning them equal weight in the portfolio. The result is a sector and size mix that diverges significantly from the traditional index fund. Adherents of equal weighting argue that it eliminates the market-cap bias built into traditional indexes. At the same time, critics say that equal-weighting is just another way of tilting toward smaller companies in a portfolio.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Take the Long View of Equal-Weight ETFs

Investors often hear about the efficacy of taking long-term approaches. However, there are also plenty of examples where investors are compelled to take short-term views. That’s increasingly prominent today when fear of missing out (FOMO) is pervasive, but investors should be mindful of what assets they apply short-term thinking to. While equal-weight exchange traded funds, such as the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), have periods of both out-performing and lagging the cap-weighted S&P 500, the long-term track of equal weight is compelling, indicating that patience is a virtue with this strategy.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Quality Dividend Growth: A Fine Inflation-Fighting Idea

With inflation commanding an increasingly prominent part of everyday investing conversations, assets with reputations for beating rising consumer prices (or, at the very least, for proving durable in that scenario) are receiving more attention. Historically, those assets include hard assets, such as gold, real estate, and Treasury inflation protection securities...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Rides the Recovery

A recovering economy has pushed shares in financial firms higher and helped fuel a rally in small- and midsize-company stocks. That has been good for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials (RYF). The exchange-traded fund tracks an index that gives equal weight to each of the 65 financial stocks in the S&P 500 Index, rather than awarding bigger positions to companies with larger market values.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Invesco S P#Rsp#Wealthmanagement#Invesco Data
etftrends.com

There Are Equal-Weight Benefits With Small-Caps, Too

When investors think of equal-weight exchange traded funds, they typically think of large-cap strategies, including the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP). That makes sense not only because RSP is the largest equal-weight ETF, but also because concentration risk is becoming an issue with large-cap equal-weight funds as market values for the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and others expand at a seemingly unrelenting pace.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Equal-Weight Diversification Isn’t Just a Buzz Phrase

Investors doing enough research about equal-weight exchange traded funds, including the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), will certainly come across the word “diversification” or a synonym. It makes sense because diversification is one of the primary benefits offered by equal-weight ETFs relative to their cap-weighted rivals. However, it’s...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Tips for Properly Valuing Bitcoin

Bitcoin is about 13 years old, and as the digital currency’s prominence grows, so does debate around how to properly value it. As of late Nov. 1, the largest cryptocurrency was trading around $61,000. That’s the price that markets assign to the digital asset. However, traditional valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales, aren’t relevant with crypto. At least, that’s the prevailing wisdom floating around among market participants.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

Bet on Year-End Momentum Rally With This ETF

A variety of factors have received plenty of attention at various points over the course of 2021, but investors looking for a factor idea to close out the year and ride into 2022 may want to consider momentum. Enter the Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO), which follows the S&P...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
etftrends.com

Global Semiconductor Sales Rise Almost 30% in Q3

As demand for semiconductors continues to outpace supply, global semiconductor sales were up $144.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which represents a rise of 27.6%, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Per a Digitimes Asia article, “Semiconductor sales were $48.3 billion in September 2021, rising 27.6% from...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

A Reliable Track Record Still Draws Investors to Gold

The appeal of cryptocurrencies can be alluring given their bull run in 2021, but gold’s reliable track record is still a draw for a number of investors. “More than 50 years have passed since President Richard Nixon ‘closed the gold window,’ which led to the creation of the first free market in gold,” a Wealthmanagement.com article says. “During this period of time, gold has delivered capital appreciation equivalent to almost 8% a year on a compound annual growth basis. In light of these past results, the precious metal’s year-to-date drop of 6% has understandably been disappointing; however, it’s important not to lose sight of gold’s unique value proposition.”
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Simplify Launches New Hedged, Options ETF

Simplify ETFs announced in a press release the launch today of their newest ETF, the Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT), an ETF that invests in equities with an option overlay. The fund purchases ETFs that track the S&P 500, seeking constant exposure to the S&P 500 Index while also purchasing and selling put options and call options in a put/spread collar approach. The options that the fund uses are either based on the S&P 500 Index or ETFs that seek to replicate the S&P 500 Index.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Can Investors Capitalize on Supply Chain Disruptions? New ETF Opportunity

Seasonal holiday trends that could further support shipping and air freight. Focus on a newly launched shipping and air freight investment strategy seeking to capture these opportunities. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

This Lagging Sector Is a 2022 Rebound Candidate

Industrial stocks aren’t performing poorly in 2021. The S&P 500 Industrials Index is up 18%, but that lags the nearly 23% returned by the S&P 500. Some market observers are wagering that the sector will attain a leadership role in 2022. That could be meaningful for myriad exchange traded funds, including the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR).
STOCKS
etftrends.com

ETFs to Track the Changing Faces of Innovation Over Time

As we explore the world of innovation, there are some key considerations for exchange traded fund investors when researching the space and ways to effectively invest. In the recent webcast, Beyond Tech: How Innovation is Changing the World, Ryan McCormack, factor & core equity strategist at Invesco, and Mark Marex, research & development specialist at Nasdaq Global Indexes, highlighted the Nasdaq-100 as a benchmark for innovation throughout the years, helping investors track disruptors, game-changers, forward-thinkers, or companies that influence our lives daily in multiple areas. At the turn of the 20th century, these companies included GE, Chicago Gas Company, American Sugar Company, and others that accelerated growth. Today, companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have become global leaders in the technology sector by creating products and services that are essential to both individual consumers and enterprise customers.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

How to Potentially Accelerate Your Equity Gains

Faced with the prospect of lower returns, many investors could be looking for ways to enhance their upside, but some traditional leveraged funds can mean shouldering added risk. However, a new class of ETFs offers investors the potential to magnify equity gains 2x or 3x, up to a cap, without magnifying their downside exposure at the same time, although investors will experience the same loss as the reference asset.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Six Thematic ETFs That Investors Should Be Watching

Exchange traded funds now offer exposure to some compelling themes that investors need to watch. In the recent webcast, Evolution and Revolution? The Role of Thematic ETFs in Today’s Portfolio, Scott Helfstein, executive director of thematic investing at ProShares, explained that we are in midst of the next evolution of the ETF universe, or what he calls ETFs 4.0, which is comprised of smart beta ETF strategies with a more focused investment objective toward specific market themes.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Try to Look Past Amazon, Apple Q3 Problems

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds were clawing back late on Friday after reeling in early morning trading on a pessimistic holiday outlook from e-commerce giant Amazon and iPhone maker Apple. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), dipped...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy