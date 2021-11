Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Nike Inc. wants to trademark its brand for various virtual goods in the US, including shoes and clothing, filing four requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office to protect its marks in categories including “downloadable virtual goods” and related services for retail stores and entertainment, Bloomberg reported. The giant has also posted a job listing for a Virtual Material Designer position, who will have to “create and visualize the most sophisticated and innovative virtual material concepts in the world.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO