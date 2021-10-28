CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab: Dine in Style

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
 6 days ago

When looking for a seafood restaurant in San Diego, Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab should be on the top of your list. Here, you can enjoy the freshest seafood and crab from the sea, as well as outstanding drinks and wines, a fascinating atmosphere, live performances, and outstanding service.

Dine In Style

Since its inception in 1992, the company has been passionately fully independent. They have made it their mission to create unforgettable experiences for unique occasions. To do just that, they abide by five key values: Sustainable Seafood, Culinary Excellence, Company Culture, Southern Hospitality, and Philanthropy.

They don't ever serve vulnerable or overexploited seafood, and they consistently respect the standards set out by the Ocean Conservancy. At Truluck's, the seafood is always labeled as to where it came from on the menu, the Florida Stone Crab is caught by a team of experienced crabbers, and fruit is obtained from local producers wherever feasible.

Private Events

Their Special Events crew can fit your group size, taste and assure your comfort with adaptable floor designs and a choice of locations. They'll make your event effortless, delightful, and unforgettable, whether it's an engagement dinner, business event, business meeting, or a formal occasion.

Your location's Special Events Coordinator will coordinate logistics, aid you in making decisions, and prepare every single detail. From the minute you make the initial planning call until the minute your final guest departs, you can relax and enjoy your occasion.

Their La Jolla branch has three different rooms available; the Sonoma Room for 48 guests, the Naples Room for 24 guests, and the Capri Room also for 24 guests.

Prime Seafood

Using the finest ingredients, the chefs at Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab execute their presentation perfectly, ensuring that each dish is elevated. Truluck's is dedicated to offering only the finest quality, sustainable ingredients that are good for the plate, the palette, and the environment. They try to provide only the highest quality ingredients and are committed to providing outstanding seafood.

Their most popular dishes are the Lobster Bisque, the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, and the 7 oz. filet. From their menu, you can even choose everything from a crab cocktail to calamari and sea scallops. They even have a plant-based menu for vegetarians.

If you’d like to experience fine dining at a seafood restaurant in San Diego, give Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab a call to reserve your table!

The Urban Menu

The Mission – East Village’s Urban Bistro

Dining out at a good restaurant in San Diego can be overwhelming simply due to the abundance of choices you have! Any food-lover has a list of places they must try, and we suggest that The Mission – East Village be on that list! How It Began The restaurants The Mission / North Park, The Mission / Mission Beach, and The Mission / SoMa are owned by San Diego restaurateurs Deborah Helm, Fay Nakanishi, and Thomas Fitzpatrick. The crew has extensive expertise in all facets of the restaurant industry, having received several accolades and medals for culinary and hospitality expertise. In 1997, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Fine Dining at NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

Finding a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that is worth your money might be a challenge for some people. With NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar, rest assured that you cannot go wrong. Their award-winning culinary team ensures your experience is one of the best you’ve ever had! Elegance at Its Best NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar offers a casually stylish and modern outlook with alfresco seating on the curbside patio. Guests can watch pedestrians stroll by or catch glimpses of the ocean by asking to be seated on the terrace. The pleasant ambiance is complemented by a fresh color palette with accents of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Enjoy Traditional French Cuisine at La Bonne Table

Intimate and charming, La Bonne Table exhibits the best of French cuisine in San Diego. Located in the busy Hillcrest district, it offers rustic French cuisine in a bistro setting. They provide a charming and romantic ambiance, as well as a full bar with French beer on tap. How a Wine Bar Transformed into a Classic French Restaurant The space began as a wine bar in 2009 known as Voyou. Renaud Cugusi, inspired by his parent’s Parisian business at the local farmers market, wanted to open a French bistro in the heart of San Diego. After closing the bar, he and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Harney Sushi: Sushi at the Heart of San Diego

New and inventive, Harney Sushi is San Diego's most prestigious sushi bar and restaurant located in the heart of the city, i.e., Old Town. It is the destination where creativity and celebration collide, where excellent culinary service and expertise collide with a vibrant personality and sense of flair. Sustainable Cuisine Since 2001, they have provided award-winning, sustainable sushi to the Southern California region. The ‘sustainable’ aspect comes in as they carefully select their produce as advised by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. In fact, they have listed the sources of all of their meat on their website. Their sustainable seafood variety...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Experience the Best of Modern American Cuisine at the Great Maple

There are many subpar breakfast and brunch restaurants in San Diego, but there is one establishment that we suggest without reservation, and that is Great Maple. Great Maple combines everything you love about a typical breakfast eatery with a modern, laid-back vibe that makes everything look, smell, and taste incredible. It's suitable for a family outing as well as a breakfast or brunch date. Their savory breakfast dish, i.e., the Chilaquiles, is a favorite, and the massive made-to-order maple bacon doughnuts are a must-try.  Their Story Great Maple strives to satisfy your cravings by serving comfort food with a twist. With humble beginnings,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Tradition goes a long way in cooking; adding a layer of depth that cannot be found in contemporary cuisine. One such restaurant in San Diego is the Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse. They follow the Gaucho way of grilling meat and the centuries-old tradition of churrasco. Their food is as delicious as it is fascinating. A Cultural Heritage The founding brothers of this restaurant in San Diego grew up in Southern Brazil, on a farm where they learned the churrasco grilling tradition. They moved to Sao Paulo to practice and hone their skill in this style of cooking. After opening their first successful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Bandar – Persian Prime Restaurant

San Diego has a variety of cuisines for a complete gastronomical experience. If you’re looking for Persian cuisine in San Diego, look no further than Bandar. Bandar is recognized for its use of nutritious ingredients and robust, complex tastes, bringing saffron, limes, as well as other Persian flavors to the spotlight, accentuating the taste and aroma that comes with such a wholesome and unique cuisine. Bandar’s Origins   Behrooz Farahani, the founder of Bandar, has a degree in architecture and formerly had his own architectural business. In 1986, he chose to relocate his family to San Diego in order to give them a brighter future. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

San Diego has a multitude of diners, restaurants, eateries, cafes, and shops which offer a unique gastronomical experience. If you’re looking for a fine dining experience, however, you might want to go with one of the best options. The finest restaurant in San Diego would have to be A.R Valentien, which is located in the Lodge Torrey Pines and is among their various exquisite dining alternatives. They emphasize California's wonderful fresh cuisine while creating an atmosphere that exudes elegance. Dine with Stunning Views   The hotel golf course greens are visible from the tables, but the main attraction is the restaurant's name. On the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Café Sevilla

Cafe Sevilla is the hub of the true Spanish culture, music, and cuisine in California. Located in downtown San Diego, the café provides an authentic Spanish ambiance in their restaurant and nightclub. It also specializes in Spanish tapas, which are ideal for a fun, interactive, and sharable dining experience. Here are the highlights of this amazing Spanish restaurant in San Diego. Café Sevilla Menu: A Food Express through Spain   There are over 30 award-winning tapas on the menu in addition to fresh seafood, traditional paellas, and flavorful meat dishes. For Spanish food lovers, there's a special section on the menu named "Journey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu

